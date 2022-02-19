Important offseason dates in 2022 for Cardinals, rest of NFL

With the Super Bowl now in the rearview mirror and the Los Angeles Rams have been crowned as world champions, the Arizona Cardinals and the rest of the NFL is in full offseason mode.

Coaching changes are being made and teams are preparing for the draft and free agency.

When are the important dates for everything happening this offseason?

We go over those important offseason dates below.

Feb. 22: Franchise tags available

Beginning on Tuesday, the Cardinals can elect to use the franchise tag on one of their soon-to-be unrestricted free agents, whether that be linebacker Chandler Jones, tight end Zach Ertz or even running back James Conner.

They don’t have to use it, but they can beginning Tuesday.

March 1-7: NFL combine

Arguably the most important pre-draft event occurs at the start of March. Scores of NFL prospects gather together to be weighed, measured, tested and interviewed.

March 8: Franchise tag deadline

Beginning Feb. 22, the Cardinals can choose to use the franchise tag. However, that decision must come by March 8, as free agency begins the next week.

March 14: Free agent negotiations begin

Known as the soft opening of free agency or the legal tampering period, the Cardinals can enter into contract negotiations with the agents of players scheduled to have their contracts expire on the 16th. Unrepresented players can have communication with the front office of teams, but coaches may night contact players.

March 16: New league year, free agency, trades

At 4 p.m. ET on the 16th, the new league year officially begins. Those with expiring contracts officially are free agents. Transactions can officially begin like trades and signings.

March 27-30: Annual League Meeting

The owners will get together in Palm Beach, Florida to meet and make resolutions about rules and more.

April 18: Offseason program can begin

The Cardinals can begin their offseason workout program on the 18th. Teams with new head coaches are permitted to begin the program April 4, but that doesn’t apply to the Cardinals, as they enter their fourth year with Kliff Kingsbury as their coach.

April 28-30: NFL draft

The draft will be held in Las Vegas. The first round is held on Thursday, then Rounds 2-3 on Friday with the remaining rounds on Saturday.

