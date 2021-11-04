Important Nick Saban quotes about LSU leading up to the home matchup

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AJ Spurr
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is at the helm of the No. 2 team in the nation, according to the latest College Football Playoff rankings, and is set to host the LSU Tigers this Saturday in Tuscaloosa.

The Tigers last stormed into the Crimson Tide’s home and walked away with a victory, of slim margin, but the postgame antics of the team and coach left a bad taste in the mouth of Alabama fans.

Now, they return and look significantly weaker than they did during the historic 2019 season, however, Nick Saban would never admit that.

In his press conferences leading up to the game, Saban has complimented the LSU team, their difficult schedule and spoke on the rivalry between the two teams.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover the Crimson Tide as they take on LSU this weekend.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Recommended Stories