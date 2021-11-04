Important Nick Saban quotes about LSU leading up to the home matchup

Alabama head coach Nick Saban is at the helm of the No. 2 team in the nation, according to the latest College Football Playoff rankings, and is set to host the LSU Tigers this Saturday in Tuscaloosa.

The Tigers last stormed into the Crimson Tide’s home and walked away with a victory, of slim margin, but the postgame antics of the team and coach left a bad taste in the mouth of Alabama fans.

Now, they return and look significantly weaker than they did during the historic 2019 season, however, Nick Saban would never admit that.

In his press conferences leading up to the game, Saban has complimented the LSU team, their difficult schedule and spoke on the rivalry between the two teams.

Alabama Nick Saban on the bye week and prepping for "an excellent LSU team" #RollTide pic.twitter.com/BqmSAU2lb6 — #WVTM13 (@WVTM13) November 2, 2021

#Alabama head coach Nick Saban: "I think we're like the fifth straight ranked team LSU is about to play. I think they're a very talented team, a lot of good players. When they've played well, they've played extremely well." — Roger Hoover (@Roger_Hoover) November 1, 2021

#Alabama head coach Nick Saban: "This is a really good LSU team, and I think our players need to get ready for what's always a very physical football game." — Roger Hoover (@Roger_Hoover) November 1, 2021

Nick Saban says LSU is an “excellent” team and notes Alabama is the fifth-consecutive ranked team LSU has played. “They’ve shown an ability against certain opponents this year to be pretty dominating." — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) November 1, 2021

Nick Saban has mentioned multiple times that he expects this weekend's matchup against LSU to be a physical game. — Tony Tsoukalas (@Tony_Tsoukalas) November 1, 2021

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover the Crimson Tide as they take on LSU this weekend.

