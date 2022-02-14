Important NFL offseason dates to know & what they mean for the Bills

Goodbye, 2021.

Hello, 2022.

(That is, for football, not the rest of humanity who has been living in 2022 for over a month).

With the Los Angeles Rams’ win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super 56 in the history books, the NFL, and Buffalo Bills included, can move forward to next season. Will 2022 hold better fortunes for the Bills?

Time will tell, but before we get there, tons of off-field festivities will unfold for Buffalo. This will be the time where the Bills’ front office make their big impacts behind the scenes– potentially championship winning impacts.

Here’s a quick run through of the NFL offseason calendar and what to know about them as it pertains to the Bills:

Feb. 14: Waivers begin

The wavier wire begins for 2022. Any players released by a team subject to the wire must pass through it before becoming a free agent.

March 1-7: NFL Scouting Combine

The combine is a yearly event that is sometimes referred to as the “underwear Olympics” because NFL draft hopefuls run around in little more than… underwear. Sure, things can be learned about the prospects, but a lot is also taken from the meetings teams have with players in Indianapolis.

The Bills have always been big on intangibles in players they draft. This is where they get that intel.

Feb. 22-March 8: Tagging period/ deadline

The more important date is at the backend of this one. The NFL’s period to franchise or transition tag players ends on March 8 at 4 p.m. ET.

Considering the Bills are currently over the cap and have some work to do to get under it, it’s unlikely they’ll be tagging anyone. The more popular franchise tag is a one-year contract for a player which is calculated by finding the average salary for the top-five players at their position.

March 14-16: Free agency negotiations open

Better known as the “legal tampering” period, this is when Buffalo can speak to free agents of other teams, talk about contract dollars and length… but the Bills can’t sign them until the day after the tampering period ends. Plenty of deals are often agreed upon and reported during this time.

March 16: New league year begins/ free agency begins

The new league begins… which is a fancy name for free agency essentially beginning at 4 p.m. ET. The Bills can officially sign players who are free agents and were previously on other teams… and their own free agents, if not re-signed by this date, can be signed by other teams.

Teams can also conduct trades after 4 p.m. ET. Like free agency, deals are often agreed upon beforehand but don’t actually happen until this time.

March 27-30: NFL owners meetings

The annual NFL league meetings go down for a few days. In terms of the Bills, at this time, we’ll hear the Pegulas and potentially others talk about their potential new stadium.

April 4: Offseason workouts

On April 4, teams with new head coaching can start offseason spring workouts. Those with returning ones like the Bills and Sean McDermott, must wait a bit until April 18.

In terms of storylines in Buffalo at this time, it’ll be the first Bills practices with offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey leading things. He was promoted to OC when Brian Daboll left Buffalo for the New York Giants. This will also be the first time new free agents the team signs practice.

April 22: Restricted free agent offer sheet deadline

Restricted free agents will need to sign their offer sheets by April 22. That will likely happen prior to this date, though. The Bills have two RFAs: DT Justin Zimmer and OL Ryan Bates, per Spotrac.

Buffalo will most likely look to bring both back, bare minimum, as depth pieces. The player and team can also workout separate contracts as well.

April 28-30: NFL draft

The NFL draft in 2022 will go down from April 28-30. The three days goes as follows:

Day 1: First round.

Day 2: Second and third rounds.

Day 3: Round four to seven.

This year’s event will be held in Las Vegas.

