Important NFL dates, times for Chiefs in July of 2023

The Kansas City Chiefs are just a few weeks away from heading to Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri, where they’ll get prepared for the 2023 NFL season. There are also some key dates and events specific to the Chiefs coming this month.

Here’s a quick look at the NFL calendar for July and what fans should be aware of over the course of the next month:

July 1 - September 1: Chiefs Champions Tour

The Chiefs are set to hit the road to celebrate their Super Bowl LVII victory over the next three months. They’ll have stops in Kansas, Missouri and Iowa in July, where fans will get a chance to take pictures with the Lombardi Trophy, mingle with Chiefs Cheer, KC Wolf and more.

July 17: Deadline for franchise tag players to sign a multi-year contract extension

This isn’t the most relevant date for the Chiefs, given they don’t have any players on the franchise tag this year. I’d call this a soft deadline for a deal to be done with Chris Jones. It was around this time that he signed his first extension in Kansas City, albeit because he was on the franchise tag back in 2020. Still, the latest news indicates that the Chiefs are motivated to get a long-term deal done. Quinnen Williams and the Jets should also be looking to get an extension done around this time, which could prompt K.C. and Jones to action.

July 18: Rookies, quarterback and select injured players report to training camp

The Chiefs will see their rookies, quarterbacks and some of their injured players report to Missouri Western State University for training camp on Tuesday, July 18. The 49ers, Giants, Bills, Saints, Ravens, Falcons and Chargers will also report to their camps on this date — which is the earliest possible report date for NFL clubs.

July 22: Veterans report to training camp.

Veteran players arrive at training camp on Saturday, July 22. It’s just one day prior to the first public training camp practice, so it will be a short turnaround time for the vets. They’ll hit the field for the team’s conditioning test and are expected to be out at practice shortly after.

July 23 - August 17: Chiefs training camp

You can find the full Chiefs training camp schedule here.

