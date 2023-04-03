Important NFL dates, times for Chiefs in April of 2023

The Kansas City Chiefs have traversed a busy March that included the legal tampering period, free agency, league meetings, pro days and top-30 visits all taking place. There are several more important events arriving in April, including the Chiefs’ local pro day, the official start of the offseason program and the 2023 NFL draft in Kansas City.

Here’s a quick look at the NFL calendar for April and what fans should be aware of over the course of the next month:

First week of April: Chiefs' local pro day

Traditionally speaking, the Chiefs host their local pro day during the first week of April. Last year, they held it on April 1. Right now, we’ve got just two reports of players set to attend in Washburn WR J.J. Letcher Jr. and Mizzou S Martez Manuel.

This is an opportunity for players who are both from the area and those who went from local area colleges and participate and get a taste of the NFL during their local day. Back in 2019, the Chiefs had players from 13 different schools in attendance for the local pro day.

April 17: First day of offseason workout program

The Chiefs can kick off Phase 1 of the offseason program beginning on Monday, April 17. This is the earliest portion of the offseason program. Players can return to team facilities (voluntarily) and partake in activities such as strength and conditioning and physical rehabilitation only. Teams are also allowed to begin virtual meetings in this phase. Last year, the team held virtual meetings while some offensive players met in Texas to get some throwing in with QB Patrick Mahomes.

April 19: Top 30 visits conclude

This is the deadline for clubs to bring draft-eligible prospects to team facilities for top-30 visits, but also any timing, testing, interviewing or physical examinations that might take place.

April 21: Deadline for Restricted Free Agents to sign Offer Sheets.

This is a notable date for Chiefs P Tommy Townsend. He was the only restricted free agent for the team that was tendered a contract offer. The team gave him what is considered the “low” tender. That means that opposing teams can sign Townsend to an offer sheet. Should the Chiefs choose to not match the deal, they’d lose Townsend without getting any draft compensation in return.

April 26: Deadline for Prior Club to exercise Right of First Refusal to Restricted Free Agents.

If a team signs Tommy Townsend to an offer sheet prior to the April 21 deadline, the Chiefs will have until this date to exercise their right of first refusal. They’d have to match or exceed any offer sheet that Townsend receives.

April 27-29: 2023 NFL draft (Kansas City, MO).

Before you know it, the 2023 NFL draft will be taking place in Kansas City. It’ll be time for the next wave of rookies to join the Chiefs in their pursuit of another Super Bowl title. Brett Veach has a whopping 10 draft picks to work with this year. He’ll need them too, given all of the holes the Chiefs currently have on the 90-man offseason roster. They have the draft capital to make their mark with another impactful rookie class.

