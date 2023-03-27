Important NFL dates to calendar for April 2023

March was a busy one in the NFL with the start of free agency and the new league year and April should prove just as or even more exciting.

Below is a look at some of the key NFL dates to log on your calendar, per NFL Operations.

April 3 Clubs that hired a new Head Coach after the end of the 2022 regular season may begin offseason workout programs. April 17 Clubs with returning Head Coaches may begin offseason workout programs. April 19 Deadline for clubs to time, test, visit, interview, or conduct a physical examination with a draft-eligible player at its club facility. April 21 Deadline for Restricted Free Agents to sign Offer Sheets. April 26 Deadline for Prior Club to exercise Right of First Refusal to Restricted Free Agents. April 27 Deadline for clubs to time, test, visit, interview (including video and phone calls), or conduct a physical examination with a draft-eligible player at any location. April 27-29 Annual Selection Meeting/NFL Draft (Kansas City, MO)

Related

NFL Free Agency: Kyle Fuller going to Broncos, Marquise Goodwin to Browns

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire