'Important for Kilmarnock to improve starting XI' - McInnes

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes believes retaining the core group of his squad is vital as he prepares for the new season at Rugby Park.

Bruce Anderson is a fresh face in the side that finished fourth in the Scottish Premiership last term, while Stuart Findlay has also agreed to return on loan, and McInnes expects there to be further deals in the coming weeks.

"We spoke last season about the strength of the squad," McInnes said. "We're still keen to bring one or two of the lads that were with us back, but getting the core of the squad to remain here was very important.

"It's important you always strive to improve your starting XI and squad. We've got good numbers for the start of the season and hopefully we can make those additions.

"Getting the likes of Bruce in to get that different type of front player, it's great to do that business early and the club deserve credit for being on the ball."