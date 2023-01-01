How important is it for Jalen Hurts to play before the playoffs? 'NFL GameDay Morning'
"NFL GameDay Morning" discusses Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
The Dolphins will be without multiple key starters for Sunday’s road game against the New England Patriots, a matchup that could clinch the franchise’s first postseason berth since 2016.
How did Nick Saban and the Alabama football team avoid Sugar Bowl opt-outs? A promise was made, and kept.
Philadelphia Eagles Pro Bowl quarterback Jalen Hurts is among six players listed as inactive for the Week 17 matchup against the New Orleans Saints
Q. I'm sure it was a disappointing loss. I'm curious if you can speak to TCU's level of play. They're not a traditional power, but they look like it. So can you speak to their level of play today? COACH HARBAUGH: Congratulations to TCU.
Both adjust to personnel changes, schedule adjustments and study game tapes. Although NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” featured new faces in the booth and production truck before the season started, the broadcasts continue to deliver at a high level. “Sunday Night Football” is on pace to be prime time’s top show for the 12th consecutive year.
The All-American's parents waited to tell him until after the game.
Georgia vs TCU CFP National Championship first thoughts, early prediction
After the Rams made it to the Super Bowl four years ago, they decided to give their starting quarterback a contract that they quickly came to regret. After winning the Super Bowl last year, the same thing may have happened. The glass-half-full Rams would never dare to admit that, in hindsight, they may have given [more]
Brock Purdy's rookie season wasn't supposed to unfold like it has. But he has been up for the challenge, thanks to studious habits and guidance from 49ers quarterbacks coach Brian Griese.
Goodbread: How did Alabama football avoid Sugar Bowl opt-outs? A promise was made, and kept.
It didn't take long for TCU to start celebrating its College Football Playoff semifinal win against Michigan.
Big plays were called targeting and then waved off. College football has a problem
Backup QB Teddy Bridgewater starts under center for the 8-7 Miami Dolphins against the 7-8 New England Patriots on Sunday, January 1, 2023.
Many have rolled their eyes whenever quarterback Derek Carr has said he intends to play for the Raiders for the entirety of his career, and that if the Raiders ever move on from Carr, Carr will move on from football. The eye rolling was justified. Now that the Raiders plan to move on from Carr, [more]
Lions vs. Bears: Last-minute thoughts and final prediction for Week 17
5 Things That Matter: TCU shocked Michigan 51-45 to win the College Football Playoff semifinal Fiesta Bowl.
Nick Saban gave advice to Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. on the NFL Draft after the Sugar Bowl
Here's how the rest of the Big Ten Conference has done in 2022 bowl games.
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy reacted to being asked about joining his childhood hero Dan Marino in an interesting NFL stat.
The Broncos have, in some ways, become even more fascinating in the aftermath of the firing of coach Nathaniel Hackett. Beyond the concerted effort to rally around quarterback Russell Wilson — an endeavor that seems rooted in making the team as attractive as possible to potential coaching candidates — interim coach Jerry Rosburg opted to [more]