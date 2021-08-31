Important Import: Damontae Kazee followed Dan Quinn to help fix Cowboys’ coverage issues

Damontae Kazee was a two-time Mountain West defensive player of the year at San Diego State but he wasn’t a highly touted player entering the 2017 NFL Draft. He was seen as a mid- round player who had the ability to develop into a future starter. Kazee accomplished that feat after only one NFL season.

One knock on Kazee during the draft process was his lack of size and how it would limit his on-field ability. When the Atlanta Falcons selected him in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, they put him in centerfield to make use of his best quality, his ball skills and ability to use his eyes and instincts to force turnovers on the back end.

The switch from nickel corner to free safety helped Kazee put together one of the more productive seasons at safety for a second-year player. In 2018 Kazee tied for the league lead with seven interceptions. He added 82 tackles, 10 passes defended, and a forced fumble.

Kazee is a Cowboy now and some of the shine has wore off, mostly due to the fact he tore his Achilles tendon on October 6. However, he is healthy now and has been for all of the off-season work, which is impressive in and of itself. He is reunited with the coach who drafted him in Dan Quinn and has put himself in position to be a starter when the seasons kicks off. If he plays well it will go along way towards him earning a second contract with the Dallas Cowboys.

Our 2021 player profile countdown series continues with No. 35 Damontae Kazee.

Background Details

Position: Safety Age: 28 Height: 5-foot-11 Weight: 174 pounds Hometown: San Bernardino High School: Cajon College: San Diego State University Draft: 2017 5th Round, pick 149th overall Acquired: March 29th via free agency

NFL Stats

Games Def Interceptions Fumbles Tackles 24 ATL 27 16 1 2 0 0 0 0 0.0 23 14 9 0 0 1 25 ATL SS 27 16 15 7 54 0 33 10 1 0 0 0 0 0.0 82 60 22 1 0 6 26 ATL FS 27 16 14 3 53 0 22 3 1 0 0 0 0 0.0 74 46 28 2 0 5 27 ATL 27 4 4 1 0 0 0 0 0.0 20 17 3 0 0 1

Player Profile

Kazee's skill set has been what fans and the front office have been chasing for years now, a player who can take the ball away and get it back to quarterback Dak Prescott and company with a short field. While Kazee is undersized he is fearless when coming downhill to attack alleys. He doesn't have a problem throwing his body around and his eyes and instincts mixed with his ability to cover ground, makes throws down the field difficult to complete. Kazee is also versatile enough to come down and cover the slot. https://twitter.com/GehlkenNFL/status/1420110437526368259 Kazee's 2020 season was cut short after he tore his Achilles tendon in Week 5, but over the previous two seasons he had started 29 of 32 possible games. In those 29 games he amassed 10 interceptions, 13 passes defended, and 156 total tackles. In some ways the Cowboys got lucky because of Kazee's unfortunate injury situation. If he doesn't get hurt odds are he has another productive season at safety and, regime change or not, Atlanta resigns him or he makes it to free agency and is out of the desired price range for the Cowboys. Kazee is slated to start at free safety as he is the only player who has that true centerfield skill set needed to play in Quinn's hybrid Cover 3 defense. The Cowboys did add former first round pick Malik Hooker who has shown he can be a magnet to the ball recording seven career interceptions. If Hooker is healthy he could surely take some snaps away from Kazee as that single high, Cover 3 safety or they could be used simultaneously to put the two best safeties on the roster on the field at the same time. The NFL is also moving to three-safety sets, which means both could see the field along with Donovan Wilson. Regardless of the rotation, Kazee will be an important piece towards the Cowboys improving on the defensive side of the ball. He has a chance to reignite his career and what place better to do so than on a team that has been in desperate need for a true playmaker at the position.

This profile is part of our countdown series to the regular season. For the full 90-man roster, go here. For our 53-man roster prediction, go here.

