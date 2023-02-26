Important dates for the NFL offseason over the next few months

The NFL offseason kicked off for all 32 NFL teams two weeks ago when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

One of the more important dates on the NFL offseason calendar kicked off last week as the window opened for teams to place the franchise or transition tag on an upcoming unrestricted free agent. As of now, no team has applied the franchise tag, but several teams will just before the deadline.

One of the big dates on that calendar this year is the NFL owner’s meetings in March. That’s the date many have speculated that NFL owners would vote on a potential Washington Commanders’ sale.

Here is a look at the important dates on the NFL offseason calendar beginning with this week’s combine.

Feb. 28 – March 6: NFL scouting combine [Indianapolis]

March 7: Franchise/transition tag deadline

March 7: College pro days begin

March 7 – April 19: Draft-eligible players can visit team facilities. Each NFL team has 30 visits.

March 7 – April 26: Video or telephone interviews with draft-eligible players begin.

March 13-15: Legal tampering period

March 15: Start of the new league year. Unrestricted free agents are free to sign with other teams. All teams must be compliant with the salary cap by 4 p.m. ET.

March 26-29: League meetings [Phoenix, Az.]

April 3: Teams with a new head coach can begin offseason workouts.

April 17: Teams with returning head coaches can begin offseason workouts.

April 21: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets with other teams.

April 27-29: 2023 NFL draft

May 1: Deadline for teams to exercise 5th-year option on players selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft.

May 5-8 or May 12-15: Teams can hold their rookie minicamps on these dates.

May 15: Rookie Football Development Programs begin

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire