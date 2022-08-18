Important dates to know for Texas and college football in 2022

A number of significant offseason milestones are coming up for Texas football. Among them, Texas figures to make a quarterback decision in the coming days.

Texas could announce the starter after its scrimmage Saturday. Chris Low of ESPN writes, Steve Sarkisian already “has an idea” who might be the starter.

It’s not hard to deduce that the expected starter is probably Quinn Ewers, who has seen multiple reps with the first team this week. Nevertheless, Hudson Card presently appears to have a slightly better grasp of the offense in the quarterback battle and making the competition very close.

Certainly, there are a number of things Texas will determine in the next week alone.

With the season drawing closer, here are a few important dates to keep in mind for Steve Sarkisian and company.

Saturday, August 20: Second scrimmage of camp

This Saturday’s scrimmage might be the final data point in determining starters for the first game.

Monday, August 22: Game prep begins

Bobby Burton writes that Texas will likely begin game preparation by Monday.

August 27: Week 0 Saturday

College football fans will get their first sight of college football in this upcoming week. Nebraska-Northwestern figures to be the headliner of Week 0, with former Texas signal caller Casey Thompson leading the Huskers. August 27 puts us one week from Texas football.

August 29: Game Week

Texas starts their first game week for opening opponent Louisiana-Monroe.

September 3: Louisiana-Monroe vs Texas

The Longhorns open their season against the Warhawks at 7 p.m. CT on the Longhorn Network.

