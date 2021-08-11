Important dates to know for Packers before start of 2021 regular season

The Green Bay Packers have a busy month ahead. The regular season starts for Matt LaFleur’s team in New Orleans on Sunday, Sept. 12, but a lot of important events are on the schedule between now and then.

Here are some notable dates to know:

Saturday, Aug. 14: Preseason game vs. Houston Texans

Tuesday, Aug. 17: Team must reduce roster size to 85 players.

Wednesday, Aug. 18: Joint practice with New York Jets.

Thursday, Aug. 19: Joint practice with New York Jets.

Saturday, Aug. 21: Preseason game vs. New York Jets.

Tuesday, Aug. 24: Team must reduce roster size to 80 players.

Saturday, Aug. 28: Preseason game at Buffalo Bills.

Tuesday, Aug. 31: Team must reduce roster size to 53 players.

Wednesday, Sept. 1: Team can claim players released during final cutdowns.

Wednesday, Sept. 1: Team can start signing players to practice squad.

Sunday, Sept. 12: Week 1 vs. New Orleans Saints.

