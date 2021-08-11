Important dates to know for Packers before start of 2021 regular season
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Green Bay Packers have a busy month ahead. The regular season starts for Matt LaFleur’s team in New Orleans on Sunday, Sept. 12, but a lot of important events are on the schedule between now and then.
Here are some notable dates to know:
Saturday, Aug. 14: Preseason game vs. Houston Texans
Tuesday, Aug. 17: Team must reduce roster size to 85 players.
Wednesday, Aug. 18: Joint practice with New York Jets.
Thursday, Aug. 19: Joint practice with New York Jets.
Saturday, Aug. 21: Preseason game vs. New York Jets.
Tuesday, Aug. 24: Team must reduce roster size to 80 players.
Saturday, Aug. 28: Preseason game at Buffalo Bills.
Tuesday, Aug. 31: Team must reduce roster size to 53 players.
Wednesday, Sept. 1: Team can claim players released during final cutdowns.
Wednesday, Sept. 1: Team can start signing players to practice squad.
Sunday, Sept. 12: Week 1 vs. New Orleans Saints.
List
Best position battles so far at Packers training camp
Related
Preston Smith expecting a big season from Packers OLB Rashan Gary
What to know from Packers' first unofficial depth chart of 2021
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers unlikely to play during preseason
Packers to start Jordan Love at QB to open preseason vs. Texans