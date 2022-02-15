Important dates to know for Green Bay Packers 2022 offseason

The Green Bay Packers have a busy offseason ahead. General manager Brian Gutekunst has to put together a million different financial puzzle pieces before the start of the new league year, all while scouting potential free-agent additions and the upcoming draft class.

The Packers have ways to clear cap space, but the team now has roughly a month to execute all the necessary moves to get under the salary cap. And big decisions loom between now and then.

Here are all the important dates to know on the Packers’ offseason calendar in 2022:

Tuesday, Feb. 22: Franchise tag window opens

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

If the Packers want to use the franchise tag on All-Pro receiver Davante Adams, this is the first day to do it. The team is expected to use the tag on Adams to keep him out of unrestricted free agency.

March 1-7: NFL Scouting Combine

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Not only is the combine an important evaluation tool for teams during the draft process, but coaches and general managers speak to the media. Expect to hear from Matt LaFleur and Brian Gutekunst from Indianapolis. A big chunk of the Packers’ 2022 draft class will be working out in front of scouts and decision-makers.

Tuesday, March 8: Franchise tag deadline

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17).

Will the Packers use the franchise tag on Davante Adams right away, or will the team wait two weeks for the deadline? General manager Brian Gutekunst has until 3:00 p.m. CT on Tuesday, March 8 to use the tag (franchise or transition).

March 14-16: Negotiation window opens

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

The three-day “legal tampering” window for negotiations between teams and unrestricted free agents begins. This could be a stressful time for the Packers, who have almost two dozen free agents. If players such as De’Vondre Campbell, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Rasul Douglas don’t have new contracts with the Packers, they’ll have the chance to start talking money with other teams.

Story continues

Tuesday, March 16: New league year begins

The new league year for 2022 officially begins at 3:00 p.m. CT. All teams must be under the salary cap to start the new year. Also, all contracts for free agents expire and the trading window opens. The Packers have to shed millions and millions of contract dollars to get under the cap, and don’t forget – any trade of Aaron Rodgers or Davante Adams wouldn’t help the cap until after the start of the new league year. There’s a ton of work to get done over the next month. And the Packers still don’t know Rodgers’ plans.

March 27-30: Annual league meeting

Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK

The meeting will be held in Palm Beach, Florida. Packers president Mark Murphy will represent the team in various meetings between the top officials of the league. Rule changes and other important issues for the league will be determined. It’s also another opportunity for team officials to speak with the media.

April 18: Offseason workout program can begin

Green Bay Packers’ head coach Matt LaFleur talks with Jordan Love (10)

Matt LaFleur returns as the team’s coach, so the Packers can’t start the offseason workout program until April 18. Teams with new coaches can begin on April 4. Will Aaron Rodgers be in attendance? He wasn’t last season. Prep for the 2022 regular season begins.

April 22: Deadline for restricted free agents

(AP Photo/Aaron Gash)

This is the deadline for any restricted free agents to sign contract tenders. This may only apply to receiver Allen Lazard, who could receive a one-year tender from the Packers before the start of the new league year.

April 28-30: 2022 NFL draft

(AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

The draft will be held over three days in Las Vegas. The first round is on Thursday night, the second and third rounds are on Friday night, and the final four rounds are on Saturday. As it stands now, the Packers hold the 28th overall pick in the first round. The team has an original pick in every round, plus the potential to add two compensatory picks. This event could really be something if the Packers trade away Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams for picks.

May 2: Deadline for using fifth-year option

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

The Packers won’t need to think twice about picking up the fifth-year option on 2019 first-round pick Rashan Gary, who emerged as a star in his third season. The same can’t be said about Darnell Savage. The option can be expensive, but if it isn’t picked up, Savage would enter 2022 on the final year of his rookie deal.

Mid-July: Deadline for signing franchise tag

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Players given the franchise tag have until mid-July to sign the tag. But the deadline is important: Tagged players can’t sign multi-year extensions after the deadline. So if the Packers tag Davante Adams, the window for signing him to a new deal ends in mid-July. Without a new deal, he’d play the 2022 season on a one-year tender.

1

1