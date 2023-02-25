Important dates to know for Green Bay Packers 2023 offseason

The Green Bay Packers are entering another offseason with familiar tasks ahead: Waiting on a decision from Aaron Rodgers, clearing salary cap space, deciding on free agents, scouting on the personnel and college side and preparing for the NFL draft.

Here are all the important dates to know on the Packers’ offseason calendar in 2023:

Feb. 28-March 6: NFL Scouting Combine

The Packers love to draft elite athletes, especially in the first round, and no event showcases the overall athleticism of the top players in the draft class better than the NFL Scouting Combine. Prospects will run the 40-yard dash and do all the other important tests for determining a player’s athleticism. We’ll also hear from general manager Brian Gutekunst, who will speak to the media on Tuesday, March 2.

March 7: Deadline for using franchise or transition tag

The Packers franchise tagged Davante Adams and traded him away last March. This year, the team doesn’t have any obvious franchise or transition tag candidates, so expect the deadline to come and go without any action coming from Green Bay. The franchise has only used the franchise tag five times, including on Adams last year.

March 13-15: Legal tampering window

This is the three-day window in which free agents can talk to other teams. The Packers have 18 free agents, including wide receiver Allen Lazard, who sounds excited to get to the open market. Who will the Packers prioritize keeping out of free agency?

March 15, 3:00 p.m. CT: Start of the new league year

This is the start of the new league year and the official opening to free agency. It also opens up the trading window for teams. Will the Packers be trading away a certain future Hall of Fame quarterback?

March 26-29: Annual league meetings

The league meetings will be held in Phoenix, Arizona. Packers president Mark Murphy will represent the team in various meetings between the top officials of the league. Rule changes and other important issues for the league will be discussed and determined. It’s also another opportunity for team officials to speak to the media.

April 17: Packers can start offseason workout program

Teams with new coaches can start the offseason workout program on April 3, but the Packers – under fifth-year coach Matt LaFleur – must wait two weeks. If Aaron Rodgers returns, will he participate in the program from the start? He’s been absent each of the last two offseasons. The prep for the 2023 season begins.

April 21: Deadline for RFAs

This is the deadline for any restricted free agents to sign contract tenders. The Packers will likely extend a one-year, guaranteed tender to offensive tackle Yosh Nijman.

April 27-29: 2023 NFL draft

The 2023 draft will be held over three days in Kansas City. The first round is on Thursday night, the second and third rounds are on Friday night, and the final four rounds are on Saturday. The Packers currently hold the 15th overall pick in the first round. Trading away Aaron Rodgers before the end of April would likely net another first-round pick.

May 2: Deadline for using fifth-year option

This is a big one. Will the Packers use the fifth-year option on Jordan Love, a first-round pick from the 2020 draft? Last year, the Packers exercised fifth-year options on both Rashan Gary and Darnell Savage. If not exercised, Love would be entering the final year of his rookie deal in 2023.

Other days

May 5-8 or May 12-15: Teams will hold a three-day rookie minicamp on one of two weekends.

May 22-24: Spring league meetings in Minneapolis.

