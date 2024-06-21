Some important dates for 2025 NFL offseason set

The Arizona Cardinals and the rest of the NFL are on their summer breaks before training camps open at the end of July, but we can look a head a little bit toward 2025.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the league has already established some of the important dates for the offseason next year.

They are as follows:

Feb. 18- Mar. 4: Window for teams to use franchise or transition tags

March 12: 2025 league year begins, free agency officially begins (meaning March 10 will be the start of the legal tampering period)

April 24-26: NFL draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin

More offseason details like the NFL combine, the college all-star games and more will be forthcoming in the months to come.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Spotify, YouTube or Apple podcasts.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire