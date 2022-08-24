How important is change in OC to Josh Allen, Bills? 'GMFB'

Associated Press

Each morning on their way to practice, the Buffalo Bills were greeted by a large banner hanging off the back of the stands at their training camp facility. It was a phrase quarterback Josh Allen used during his camp-opening news conference, and repeated by others to reflect a team that’s made great strides in reaching the playoffs in four of five years since coach Sean McDermott and GM Brandon Beane took over, while still falling short of its desired destination. It’s also a reminder of how close Buffalo came in each of the past two seasons before being eliminated by Kansas City in the AFC championship game two years ago, and the AFC divisional round in January.