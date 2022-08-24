How important is change in OC to Josh Allen, Bills? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discuss how important the change in offensive coordinator to quarterback Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills? This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
The Packers traded a former Badgers OT on Tuesday:
Bills quarterback Josh Allen has improved by leaps and bounds over the last couple of seasons and he’s established himself as one of the league’s best players at his position. Some might think that doesn’t leave much room for continued progress, but Allen is not in that camp. During an appearance on The Adam Schein [more]
The Dolphins are having their fullback learn directly from Kyle Juszczyk.
Each morning on their way to practice, the Buffalo Bills were greeted by a large banner hanging off the back of the stands at their training camp facility. It was a phrase quarterback Josh Allen used during his camp-opening news conference, and repeated by others to reflect a team that’s made great strides in reaching the playoffs in four of five years since coach Sean McDermott and GM Brandon Beane took over, while still falling short of its desired destination. It’s also a reminder of how close Buffalo came in each of the past two seasons before being eliminated by Kansas City in the AFC championship game two years ago, and the AFC divisional round in January.
One player to watch at each position group when the Packers take on the Chiefs in the preseason finale on Thursday.
#Bills' Nick McCloud shows off stitches after #Broncos preseason win:
Some housekeeping items for the Bengals to meet roster cutdown deadlines.
If the Chiefs and quarterback Patrick Mahomes are looking for reasons to be motivated in 2022, they don’t have to look very hard. A pair of former Chiefs receivers have, in praising their new quarterbacks, thrown a jab or two at Mahomes, already one of the very best quarterbacks the game has ever seen. First, [more]
Half the university’s golfers are from other countries, too. And things aren’t any better at Mizzou. | Opinion
There's one sure thing in store for the 2022 NFL season: change. Several teams could defy expectations, while others could be headed for a letdown.
The Patriots defense had no answers for Raiders wideout Davante Adams during Tuesday's joint practice. Our Phil Perry identifies the players who saw their stocks rise and fall during the session.
Chatter is building around Browns RB Kareem Hunt's desire for a trade and the Eagles being a potential fit - so where do things stand with 18 days until Week 1? By Adam Hermann
Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate said it was “definitely weird” for the team to practice without quarterback Tom Brady over the last couple of weeks while Brady was attending to personal matters, but it didn’t take long for things to get back to normal on Monday. Brady returned to the team and hit the practice [more]
The Cowboys must decide whether to keep WR Michael Gallup on the roster or place him on PUP, sidelining him for the first four games.
The Baltimore Ravens reportedly face a "really big uphill battle" to extend Lamar Jackson after offering him a deal bigger than Kyler Murray's five-year, $230.5 million contract extension.
The full kickoff to the college football season is less than two weeks away. A look at all the Bowl Subdivision teams ranked from 1-131.
Going inside Tuesday night's practice, roster moves, Prescott and Blockchain, predicting Micah's sack total and more. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Even though the 49ers have named Trey Lance as the teams starter under center this season, Brett Favre isn't on board.
The Patriots, according to reporters on the ground in Las Vegas, had a woeful joint practice with the Raiders on Tuesday. Here's a roundup of notable reaction to the session.
“He was the leader, the general, he was Lenny the Cool,” former Chiefs guard Ed Budde once said of his longtime teammate. “He never, ever got rattled on the football field.”