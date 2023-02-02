Important 2023 offseason dates for Colts in February
The Indianapolis Colts are officially into the month of February and while the head coach search still rages on, this month should be pretty busy for the league as a whole.
We outlined the overarching view of the important dates of the offseason but now we’ll take a focused view on just the month of February. The Colts can’t make too many moves outside of signing their own pending free agents, but they can begin to develop a plan once they get a head coach.
Here’s a quick look at the important offseason dates for the Colts during the month of February.
Feb. 2: East-West Shrine Bowl
Feb. 4: Senior Bowl
Feb. 5: Pro Bowl Games
Feb. 9: 12th Annual NFL Honors Show
Feb. 12: Super Bowl LVII
Feb. 13: Waiver system begins for 2023
Feb. 21: First day for clubs to use franchise/transition tags
Feb. 28: NFL Scouting Combine begins
