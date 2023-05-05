Important 2023 offseason dates for Colts in May

The Indianapolis Colts have gotten through the most anticipated weekend of the offseason following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL draft, and now it’s time to get to work.

With a new quarterback arriving on the scene in the form of Anthony Richardson, the month of May will be critical in terms of hitting the ground running for his development and the development of the rest of the rookie class.

We outlined the overarching view of the important dates of the offseason but now we’ll take a focused view on just the month of May.

The Colts have already started their offseason workout program with Phase 1 concluded. They are in the middle of Phase Two, which is mostly on-field drills without pads. The team also held voluntary minicamp leading up to the draft in April.

Here’s a quick look at the important offseason dates for the Colts during the month of May:

May 5-8

Rookie minicamp. This weekend is for the 12 draft picks, however many undrafted rookie free agents the Colts signed, and players on a tryout basis.

May 15

Rookie development program begins. According to the CBA, “Each club may hold a rookie football development program for a period of seven weeks, which in 2021 may begin on May 17. During this period, no activities may be held on weekends, with the exception of one post-NFL Draft rookie minicamp, which may be conducted on either the first or second weekend following the draft. During a Club’s Rookie Football Development Program, players may only participate in Club activities for a maximum of eight hours per day. Players may participate in on-field activities for no more than three and one-half hours per day.”

May 18-21

NFLPA Rookie Premiere

May 22-24

NFL Spring League Meetings

May 23-25

OTAs begin.

May 31-June 2

OTA practices

