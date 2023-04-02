Important 2023 offseason dates for Colts in April

The Indianapolis Colts are entering the most important month of the offseason with the 2023 NFL draft arriving at the end of April.

We outlined the overarching view of the important dates of the offseason but now we’ll take a focused view on just the month of April.

After hiring Shane Steichen as the new head coach in February, the front office has been busy making moves in free agency since the middle of March.

They’ll likely continue to make some additional moves in free agency ahead of the draft. Keep up to date with the latest news, signings and rumors through our free agency tracker for the Colts.

While the draft will be the focus throughout this month, the Colts also will begin their offseason workout program under their new head coach.

Here’s a quick look at the important offseason dates for the Colts during the month of April:

April 10

First day of offseason workout program. This is considered the start of Phase One of the offseason workout plan, which is limited to only lifting and rehab. Phase One lasts around two weeks.

April 19

Deadline for top-30 visits ahead of NFL draft.

April 21

Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets (Colts did not tender any restricted free agents).

April 24-26

Voluntary minicamp

April 26

Deadline for Prior Club to exercise Right of First Refusal to restricted free agents (Does not apply to Colts).

April 27

Deadline for clubs to time, test, visit, interview (including video and phone calls), or conduct a physical examination with a draft-eligible player at any location.

April 27-29

2023 NFL draft (Kansas City, MO)

