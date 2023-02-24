Important 2023 Houston Texans offseason dates

The 2023 offseason represents one of the more optimistic offseasons the Houston Texans have had in a long while.

With new coach DeMeco Ryans at the helm, the Texans are afford some advantages, such as being able to start their offseason workouts two weeks ahead of teams with returning coaching staffs.

Much of the offseason will be general manager Nick Caserio’s time to shine as the club works with $37.1 million salary cap space, the fourth-highest in the NFL, and also 12 draft picks, tied with the Kansas City Chiefs — for now — for the most in the 2023 NFL draft.

Here are some key dates for the Texans in the 2023 offseason.

Feb. 28 - March 6 — NFL scouting combine

The Texans have 12 draft picks to work with. There will be tons of information and data points coming out of Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium.

March 7 — Tag designation

Prior to 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time, deadline for clubs to designate franchise or transition players.

The Texans have no one to tag.

March 13-15 — Free agency legal tampering period

Starting at 12:00 p.m. ET on March 13 and ending at 3:59:59 on March 15, teams are allowed to contact, and enter into contract negotiations with, the certified agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents upon the expiration of their 2022 player contracts at 4:00 p.m. ET on March 15.

March 15 — New league year

The league year and free agency period for 2023 starts at 4:00 p.m. ET. Day 1 of the new league year ends at 23:59:59 ET on March 15.

The trading period also starts at 4:00 p.m. ET after the expiration of all 2022 contracts.

Clubs will receive a personnel notice that will include all transactions submitted to the league office during the period between 4:00 p.m. ET and 23:59:59 p.m. ET on March 15.

March 26-29 — NFL owners meetings

The NFL owners will hold their first meeting of the new league year in Phoenix, Ariz.

April 3 — Texans can start offseason workouts

A team that hired a new coach after the end of the 2022 regular season may start offseason workout programs. That includes the Texans.

April 19 — Deadline for draft visits

Deadline for the Texans to time, test, visit, interview or conduct a physical examination with a draft eligible player at team facilities.

April 21 — Restricted free agent offer sheet

The Texans do not have any restricted free agents this cycle.

April 26 — Deadline for Texans to interview prospects

The Texans are no longer permitted to time, test, visit, interview (including video and phone calls) or conduct a physical examination with a draft eligible player at any location.

April 27-29 — 2023 NFL draft

The Texans have 12 total picks in the draft.

May 5-8 or May 12-15 — Rookie minicamp

The Texans are allowed to hold their one three-day post-draft rookie minicamp from Friday through Sunday or even Saturday through Monday on one of the two weekends following the draft.

May 15 — Rookie Football Development Programs begin

The programs essentially help rookies get oriented to the city of Houston.

May 18-21 — NFL Rookie Premiere

The NFL holds its rookie premiere in Los Angeles, California.

May 22-24 — NFL spring owners meetings

The NFL has its spring owners meetings in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Late June — Rookie Readiness Program

The Texans can hold their Rookie Readiness Program.

