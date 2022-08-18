Importance of Derwin James to Chargers defense 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discuss the importance of safety Derwin James to Chargers defense. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL Network
Vikings tight end Irv Smith‘s preparations for the 2022 season were interrupted by a thumb injury that required him to have surgery early this month, but the team does not expect the injury to interfere with his availability for the start of the regular season. Smith has started working on the side during the team’s [more]
Here is our stab at the Steelers starting defense.
Herbie's son Zak, lost his black stripe today! #GoBucks
A bigger punishment could be looming for Panthers' CB Kenny Robinson.
Former wide receiver Antonio Brown had some very strong opinions about Tom Brady leaving Buccaneers training camp due to personal reasons.
The Green Bay Packers corps of young wide receivers met with the team’s quarterbacks and a group of offensive coaches the day after Aaron Rodgers questioned their progress. The Packers offense is regrouping after Rodgers’ favourite target, All-Pro receiver Davante Adams, was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this year. The Packers have long been criticised for failing to draft receivers to complement Rodgers, arguably the most talented quarterback of his generation.
Notre Dame's 2023 recruiting class took a massive blow on Wednesday. Roughly 14 months after becoming Notre Dame's first commit in the class, five-star defensive end Keon Keeley has announced his decommitment. Keeley's decision to reopen his recruitment comes from his continued desire to visit other schools.
Boiling tensions between the Patriots and Panthers went from bad to worse on Wednesday.
A cheap shot to Christian McCaffrey set off another melee between the Panthers and Patriots at joint practice.
The Jaguars released one of their most experienced players on Wednesday, jettisoning defensive tackle Malcom Brown in a surprise move.
This could be a GAME CHANGER! #GoBlue
As Len Dawson lay in hospice, in interviews with The Star his peers atop Kansas City sports history paid homage to “the first real big superstar athlete in Kansas City, wasn’t he?”
A new documentary serves as a reminder of the ugly backlash Notre Dame star Manti Te’o faced after he was the victim of an infamous catfishing scam.
Minus their WR1 to a cut foot, the offense stalled in Costa Mesa. KaVontae Turpin, Ezekiel Elliott, and Neville Gallimore had highlights. | From @ToddBrock24f7
The man has a point.
Coach Mike Hickmon was pronounced dead at a hospital after the shooting.
With rosters having to be cut to 53 men in a couple of weeks, trade speculation will ramp up. PFF has a few names connected to the Browns in this piece:
The Patriots and Panthers were back at it again on Wednesday, complete with more tension and multiple scuffles. Phil Perry shares the Patriots who stood out to him, both positively and negatively.
How will the wide receiver position shake out in fantasy drafts after this raucous offseason?
Multiple reports Wednesday indicated Deshaun Watson and the NFLPA were in active settlement talks with the NFL to avoid a full-year suspension.