Importance of 49ers re-signing Trent Williams emphasized by Daniel Jeremiah

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jennifer Lee Chan
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jeremiah explains why 49ers re-signing Williams so important originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Keeping Trent Williams in the building is the top priority for the 49ers, and NFL Media’s Daniel Jeremiah offered more proof of its importance on Tuesday. 

The 2020 rookie class of left tackles, even with a truncated offseason, stepped in and quickly began contributing on the field. In a video call with media, Jeremiah explained why that was a unique situation. While the 2021 class of offensive linemen is talented, it is not as dominant as its predecessor. 

“To me when you look at last year's group I think it's better than this year's group,” Jeremiah said. “There might be some difference of opinion there, but Mekhi Becton last year, I had a huge grade on him. You look at Jedrick Wills and then you look at [Tristan] Wirfs, and then I had the Georgia kid [Andrew Thomas] as my fourth one who went to the Giants.” 

Willams’ outstanding athletic ability and knowledge of Kyle Shanahan’s system has been a key component of the offense’s success. If the 49ers are forced to look to the draft for a left tackle, no matter who they choose, he will experience growing pains adjusting to the speed of the NFL game. 

Jeremiah has Northwestern tackle Rashawn Slater at the top of this year’s class of offensive linemen and Oregon’s Penei Sewell as the runner-up. Both are very talented and have shown signs that they could be successful when they take the next step in their career, but to Jeremiah, the 2020 class uniquely was skilled. 

“If I was going to look at it from last year, I would take Becton, Wills, and Wirfs over the top two guys in this year's draft class,” Jeremiah said. “But I think all five of those guys are really good players. Last year I had Wirfs as the No. 3 guy and he ended up playing better than everyone else, so that speaks to just how good that group was last year.”

One of the most important traits in an offensive lineman to Shanahan is athleticism and an ability to get to the second level. In one season with the 49ers, Williams was regularly seen out in front of the ball carrier, tossing players to the side, creating a lane.

RELATED: 49ers nearly $25M under salary cap entering free agency

Jeremiah believes Slater has that ability. While the former Wildcat tackle doesn’t have the elite power or length (at Northwestern's Pro Day his arms were measured at 33 inches) he is skilled enough to hold his own face-to-face with talented pass rushers. 

“I actually have Rashawn Slater as the top tackle in the draft, he's just such a clean, clean player on tape,” Jeremiah said. “He can bend, and even comparing him to the group last year, if you look at just the ability to climb up to the second level in the run game and what he can do with his athleticism, I'd say he does that better than even the tackles in last year's draft.”

Slater is a little undersized for a tackle at 6-foot-3 and 314 pounds, but has a more developed skill set than the Oregon product. Sewell has size on his side at 6-foot-6 and 325 pounds while only 19 years old. Both linemen opted out of the 2020 season, which could also indicate their acclimation to the NFL won't be immediate.  

“Penei Sewell is right there behind [Slater], Jeremiah said. “He’s explosive, but he still needs to add some strength. In other words, you see him just drive off the ball, you'll see, man, he's quick, he's dynamic with how quick he can get out of his stance. He covers up speed rushers no problem.

"But in pass protection sometimes you'll see guys kind of tug and pull him and move him around a little bit. He just needs to get a little bit stronger. But he was playing his -- he's a young kid at that point in time.”

Both Slater and Sewell will likely have successful NFL careers, but it is not a guarantee they will be immediate game-changers in the 2021 season. If the 49ers are looking to return to the postseason, re-signing Williams remains one of the highest priorities once the new league year begins. 

Download and subscribe to the 49ers Talk Podcast

Recommended Stories

  • Taylor Moton signs franchise tag tender

    Panthers right tackle Taylor Moton didn’t need much time to decide whether or not to sign the tender attached to the franchise tag that the team used on Tuesday. The NFL’s daily transaction report for Thursday brings word that Moton has signed the tender. That guarantees him a salary of $13.754 million for the 2021 [more]

  • 2021 NFL offseason tracker: Trades, rumors, signings and cuts

    Stay up to date with this list of the latest key transactions in the NFL.

  • Deebo Samuel unconcerned about Rams’ acquisition of Matthew Stafford

    Whether he was pretending or not, Aaron Donald professed ignorance last year when asked about Deebo Samuel. “Who? Who’s that?” Donald answered. Samuel had 17 catches for 199 yards and a touchdown in the two games against the Rams last season, both 49ers wins. In fact, San Francisco has won the past four meetings against [more]

  • Urban Meyer emphasizes the importance of fixing Jags’ defensive line

    The new Jaguars coach understands how important it is to rebuild a defensive line that struggled tremendously in 2020.

  • Report: A.J. Bouye leaves Las Vegas without deal

    Free agent cornerback A.J. Bouye had his first visit this week. Bouye, though, has left Las Vegas without a deal, Vic Tafur of TheAthletic.com reports Thursday. Bouye, 29, became a free agent Feb. 10 when the Broncos cut him. He ranks No. 43 on PFT’s list of the top free agents. Bouye joined the Broncos [more]

  • The Value of NFL Comp Picks in 2021

    Warren Sharp analyzes the NFL's distribution of 2021 compensatory draft picks and the history of the comp pick game. (Getty Images)

  • Matt Milano sends perfect tweet after re-signing with Bills

    Tweet sent out by Matt Milano after he re-signs with Buffalo Bills.

  • 49ers' Deebo Samuel isn't worried about Matthew Stafford, Rams at all

    Deebo Samuel couldn't care less about the Rams and their big offseason moves.

  • Mike Garafolo: 'Not ruling out' Bears trade for Russell Wilson

    NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo doesn't believe the Bears will trade for Russell Wilson right this second, but thinks the team will eventually do so.

  • Pentagon tells Tucker Carlson it won't take advice from a talk-show host after he complained Biden is making military 'more feminine'

    The Pentagon says that Biden's defense secretary shares the "revulsion" that other military leaders have expressed in response to Carlson's comments.

  • New Texans coach David Culley: Deshaun Watson is our quarterback 'right now'

    David Culley is trying to speak Deshaun Watson's return into existence.

  • 2021 Chiefs Offseason Preview

    Hayden Winks analyzes what type of players the Chiefs are searching for on offense and defense this offseason. (Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Matt Milano agrees to four-year deal with Bills

    Word last month was that linebacker Matt Milano would hit the open market rather than re-sign with the Bills before the start of free agency, but Milano won’t be leaving Buffalo after all. According to multiple reports, Milano has agreed to a four-year deal to remain with the team. The total value of the deal [more]

  • NFL revenue drops from $16 billion in 2019 to $12 billion in 2020

    Even though the NFL managed to play all 256 regular-season games and all 13 postseason games, the league lost a large chunk of money due to the pandemic. According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the league saw its revenue fall from $16 billion in 2019 to $12 billion in 2020. The league had [more]

  • Heat's Leonard fined, suspended for anti-Semitic slur

    "Meyers Leonard's comment was inexcusable and hurtful and such an offensive term has no place in the NBA or in our society," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement. "We have further communicated to Meyers that derogatory comments like this will not be tolerated and that he will be expected to uphold the core values of our league — equality, tolerance, inclusion and respect — at all times moving forward."

  • Michigan State announces basketball team will now be called 'MSU Spartans Presented by Rocket Mortgage'

    Sparty has a new name.

  • Andrew Whitworth on Matt Stafford: Nobody in NFL who doesn’t have a lot of respect for him

    Andrew Whitworth says everyone around the NFL has a lot of respect for Matthew Stafford.

  • Rory McIlroy falls foul of The Players Championship curse in first-round Sawgrass horror show

    It is not accurate to say Rory McIlroy was all over the shop. The Northern Irishman was all over the superstore, if not the entire industrial estate. McIlroy went into the first round of The Players seeking “a spark”, but instead experienced a nightmarish jolt that many of his admirers will fear could crush his confidence with The Masters less than a month away. Those with a knowledge of the PGA Tour’s flagship event might look at McIlroy’s 79 - an X-rated classic starring a quadruple bogey with two water balls on his ninth hole - and link it to the curse of Sawgrass. In The Players’ 47-year history, no champion has ever successfully retained the title. And the hex gets spookier still as in the last 18 years no winner has finished in the top 10 the next year. McIlroy is aware of this anomaly, but he acutely acknowledged that his dire performance - complete with an outward-half of a seven-over 43, the joint-worse nine of his 13-year professional career - had nothing to do with myth or hoodoo or spells or invocation. Instead, this was chilling reality. McIlroy is possessed by the dreaded two-way miss - that wretched condition which renders a golfer uncertain of which direction his ball will be heading next - and although a quick lesson from Pete Cowen in the build-up gave him hope of an easy fix, the great Yorkshire coach’s verdict that “it is only a slight flaw” proved as wide of the mark as some of McIlroy’s drives. Jaws hit Florida turf after his opening tee-shot. A wild hook forced McIlroy to hit a provisional and he proceeded to yank that left that as well. McIlroy was fortunate to locate his first atrocity, but still went on to make a double-bogey six. A missed tiddler two holes later transformed his body language from terrifying to horrific and so the video nasty played out on the 478 par-four, grandstand hole which he so nervelessly parred in 2019 to claim his biggest victory since the 2014 USPGA. McIlroy tugged his furious drive into the lake, did the same with a four-iron and eventually three-putted to pen an abominable snowman on his scorecard. There was no wind. There was no excuse. However, there was a reason. “You're trying to figure it out as you’re going along, but you're still not really sure where the shots are coming from,” McIlroy said. “It’s hard, at least, to try to eliminate one side of the course, basically.”

  • NFL trade rumors: Chiefs' surprising OL moves should lead to an obvious Eagles trade

    One of the best teams in the NFL made a huge pair of moves on Thursday - and they could impact the Eagles. By Adam Hermann

  • Ian Poulter hilariously celebrates rough day at The Players Championship with perfect lunch group

    "What a bunch of muppets."