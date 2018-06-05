Impey takes overall lead at Criterium du Dauphine

BELLEVILLE, France (AP) -- Pascal Ackermann won the second stage of the Criterium du Dauphine in a sprint on Tuesday, while Daryl Impey claimed the overall lead thanks to a time bonus.

Previous leader Michal Kwiatkowski crashed toward the end of the 181-kilometer hilly trek across the vineyards of the Beaujolais region between Montbrison and Belleville.

It was Ackermann's second professional victory after he claimed a stage win at the Tour of Romandie earlier this season.

Impey finished the stage in third position and has a two-second lead over Kwiatkowski in the general classification.

The 24-year-old Ackermann won the sprint ahead of Edvald Boasson Hagen while Kwiatkowski crashed on a roundabout with two kilometers left.

Wednesday's third stage is a 35-kilometer time trial.