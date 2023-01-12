Which impending free agents should the Browns prioritize?

With the 2022 season in the books, the Cleveland Browns have started to turn the page towards 2023 after firing defensive coordinator Joe Woods. The team has begun interviewing candidates to replace him and will soon start looking and planning for free agency. The team currently has 22 impending free agents that are not under contract for next season.

There are a couple of bigger-name players among that group but most of them are veteran role players or young unproven talent. The team isn’t likely to let all 22 walk just like they aren’t likely to bring all of them back.

Here is a look at the top impending free agents in Cleveland.

Linebacker Deion Jones

Browns pending free agents

Dec 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns linebacker Deion Jones (54) returns an interception as Cincinnati Bengals running back Samaje Perine (34) makes the tackle in the fourth quarter during a Week 14 NFL game, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bengals won, 23-10. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns acquired linebacker Deion Jones from the Falcons during the season and he had an up-and-down season. Coming off a major injury at first it looked like he needed time to get his feet under him again. By season’s end, he wasn’t back to the pro bowl form before the injury but he was a solid veteran player again.

Depending on price the team should heavily consider bringing him back as solid depth. The position room was decimated by injury this year so having a veteran like Jones to spot start and play a role would be a good thing.

Running back Kareem Hunt

Browns pending free agents

Jan 8, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) runs after a catch as Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) and linebacker Alex Highsmith (56) defend during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Kareem Hunt missed a large portion of last season and at times it looked like that lingered into this year. Though he wasn’t a liability he did look like he lost a step this year and just wasn’t nearly the explosive power runner that he has been the last couple of years in Cleveland.

The Browns drafted Jerome Ford this year who has a similar skillset to Kareem Hunt. With Ford here, the team isn’t likely to bring Hunt back for the cost with his replacement on the roster at a much cheaper price.

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett

Browns pending free agents

Dec 11, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) fakes to Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) on a fourth-down play in the first quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

Jacoby Brissett played better than just about any imagined he would this season for the Browns. By far the best statistical season of his career and it wasn’t even close. With that said there is some team out there that will pay him to be a bridge starter to help develop a young quarterback they draft.

The Browns would love to have Brissett back, his teammates love him and he can be a great spot starter, but because of his play will command much more than the Browns want to play for a backup.

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr.

Browns pending free agents

Sep 11, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) is tackled by Cleveland Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Though the season was brief for linebacker Anthony Walker before getting injured he was playing well. When he went down you could see a massive step back and drop off in talent at MIKE linebacker. His teammates love his leadership both in Cleveland and on his first team the Indianapolis Colts.

Walker was the captain of the defense and the play caller and once he went down you could see more struggle in communication. Due to injury, he isn’t likely to command a ton of money and the team should try to re-sign him for 2023.

Defensive Tackle Taven Bryan

Browns pending free agents

Nov 27, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Taven Bryan (99) gets a hand on Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during overtime at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The defensive tackle room was awful this season for the Browns, especially against the run. The team signed former first-round pick Taven Bryan to help be part of the solution and he struggled mightily against the run. However, as the season went on he was able to make an impact as a pass rusher finishing with 23 total pressures according to PFF.

Though the team should not go into 2023 with Bryan as a starter it wouldn’t be a bad thing if he was a situational pass rusher. If Bryan is willing to sign another one-year deal around the veteran minimum the team might bring him back for another season.

Center Ethan Pocic

Browns pending free agents

Jan 8, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) changes the play at the line of scrimmage as he awaits the snap from center Ethan Pocic (55) against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Center Ethan Pocic wasn’t signed to be the starter but after Nick Harris went down in the preseason he flourished. After an inconsistent start to his career in Seattle, the Browns found a way to capitalize on Pocic’s skill set and he was one of PFF’s highest-graded centers before his injury.

It could be difficult to re-sign Pocic depending on how other teams view this year’s success. The team currently has a ton of money wrapped up in the offensive line and might not have the means to bring Pocic back if he wants a big contract. This would be a case of not being able to retain him and not the team voluntarily moving on from a good player.

Linebacker Sione Takitaki

Browns pending free agents

Browns linebacker Sione Takitaki knocks the ball out of the hands of Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow during the first half Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Cleveland.

Each year of his career Sione Takitaki has taken steps forward including really starting to come into his own in 2022. The Monday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals was easily the best of his young career. He started to take on more and more responsibilities as injuries to linebacker added up and showed he was up to the task.

The injury makes it tough after Takitaki tore his ACL late in the year and isn’t likely to be healthy until close to midseason. However, he has already expressed interest in coming back and it likely wouldn’t cost the team very much. If he is back on a prove-it deal and will be stashed on injured reserve then the team should bring him back.

