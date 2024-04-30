How impactful would Mark Sears return to Alabama basketball be?

Arguably one of the best players in Alabama Crimson Tide basketball history is contemplating whether he should return to Tuscaloosa for one more year or remain in the 2024 NBA draft. That is fellow Alabama point guard Mark Sears.

Sears’s return would mean a lot for the Crimson Tide next season. His impact is indescribable at times. The NCAA West Region’s Most Oustanding Player and Bob Cousy Award finalist had one of the best seasons in program history last season. Sears set the single-season scoring record by accumulating 797 points.

If Sears returns, the ceiling is as high as it has ever been for any Alabama basketball team. Alabama head coach Nate Oats has already assembled one of the most talented rosters in the country. Many expect the Crimson Tide to begin the season ranked inside the top-5. Sears’ decision to return would likely have Alabama as a top-3 team to begin the season.

That speaks volumes to the type of player that Sears is. He can score at a high level and is the type of leader that Alabama would need to make another Final Four run next season. His impact would be monumental for Alabama as they look to win their first national title in program history during the 2024-2025 season.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow the latest regarding the Alabama men’s basketball program.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire