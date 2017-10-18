Impactful injuries, TNF preview & an ATN favorite says goodbye (Full Show)

A room filled with heroes ? Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler, Colleen Wolfe & Gregg Rosenthal recap Monday night?s matchup between the Titans and Colts (3:00); The latest news from around the league, including impactful injuries (17:00); Why Eagles fans are petitioning to have one referee banned (28:00); The Shoulders of Greatness Thursday night preview (34:00); And a special announcement from ATN favorite, Conor Orr, of NFL.com (38:00).