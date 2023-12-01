What impact will Syracuse’s hire of Fran Brown have on Rutgers and Penn State? Mike Farrell weighs in

Former Rutgers football assistant Fran Brown was hired by Syracuse this week to be their head coach. It is a move rife with intrigue, and one that could have serious implications for recruiting in the area.

Consistently ranked among the top recruiters in the nation, Brown has deep ties to Philadelphia, all of New Jersey and the tri-state area.

Known as the ‘godfather of recruiting,’ Farrell in many ways created the concept of covering recruiting into the modern phenomenon that it is today.

Brown’s coaching resume is certainly one with stops that could help him at Syracuse.

He spent time at Temple, working his way up to the role of defensive coordinator in 2019 before leaving the next season to join the Rutgers football rebuild under head coach Greg Schiano. Two years as the Rutgers secondary coach led to an opportunity to become the safeties coach at Georgia, the twice-defending national champions.

“Amazing recruiter and a local guy so that will help efforts in New Jersey, New York, New England, etc. – he’s also well connected from his SEC days so that will help greatly in the portal,” Farrell told Rutgers Wire. “Lack of coordinator experience (at the Power Five level) is an issue and worry and this job is a lot for someone with head coaching experience so an assistant coach is a massive gamble.”

The hiring should help elevate Syracuse’s recruiting profile which is important as the Orange have been mired near the bottom of the ACC in recruiting high school talent. But what will be the impact for Rutgers and programs like Penn State and Boston College in terms of the Brown effect?

All those programs recruit New Jersey and New York heavily as well as Florida. Areas that Brown now has deep ties.

Farrell doesn’t think it changes the current recruiting landscape very much.

“There should be a slight uptick locally, nothing crazy as Syracuse is a tough place to lure kids to,” Farrell said. “The key will be winning over the long term, which is why he needs a full five-year commitment.”

Follow Mike Farrell for recruiting news and information as well as college football insight @mfarrellsports.

Maryland v Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 25: Tight end Shawn Bowman #87 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights…

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 25: Tight end Shawn Bowman #87 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights makes a catch against the of the Maryland Terrapins during the second quarter a game at SHI Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Maryland v Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 25: Running back Aaron Young #4 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights…

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 25: Running back Aaron Young #4 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights makes a catch and scores a touchdown against the Maryland Terrapins during the second quarter of a game at SHI Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Maryland v Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 25: Running back Aaron Young #4 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights…

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 25: Running back Aaron Young #4 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrates his touchdown with Kyle Monangai #5 during the second quarter of a game against the Maryland Terrapins at SHI Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Maryland v Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 25: Defensive back Max Melton #16 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights…

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 25: Defensive back Max Melton #16 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrates his interception against the Maryland Terrapins during the second quarter of a game at SHI Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Maryland v Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 25: Quarterback Gavin Wimsatt #2 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights jumps…

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 25: Quarterback Gavin Wimsatt #2 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights jumps into the arms of tight end Shawn Bowman #87 after scoring on a one yard run against the Maryland Terrapins during the second quarter of a game at SHI Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Maryland v Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 25: Wide receiver Isaiah Washington #14 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights…

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 25: Wide receiver Isaiah Washington #14 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights makes a catch for a first down and is pushed out of bounds by defensive back Tarheeb Still #4 of the Maryland Terrapins during the fourth quarter of a game at SHI Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey. Maryland defeated Rutgers 42-24. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Maryland v Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 25: Tight end Shawn Bowman #87 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights…

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 25: Tight end Shawn Bowman #87 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights makes a catch against the Maryland Terrapins during the second quarter of a game at SHI Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey. Maryland defeated Rutgers 42-24. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano.

NCAA Football: Maryland at Rutgers

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano talks with…

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano talks with defensive lineman Zaire Angoy (55) before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Maryland at Rutgers

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley (left) talks with…

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley (left) talks with Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano before the game at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Maryland at Rutgers

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) warms up…

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) warms up before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Maryland at Rutgers

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano runs out…

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano runs out to the field with his team before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Maryland at Rutgers

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley reacts during the…

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley reacts during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Maryland at Rutgers

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) carries…

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) carries the ball as linebacker Caleb Wheatland (44) tackles during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Maryland at Rutgers

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) fights…

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) fights for yards after the game Maryland Terrapins defensive back Tarheeb Still (4) and linebacker Fa'Najae Gotay (9) during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Maryland at Rutgers

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) throws the…

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) throws the ball as offensive lineman Gus Zilinskas (59) blocks Maryland Terrapins defensive lineman Dillan Fontus (46) during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Maryland at Rutgers

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Nasir Montgomery (13) makes…

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Nasir Montgomery (13) makes a catch during the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Maryland at Rutgers

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Aaron Young (4) scores…

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Aaron Young (4) scores a rushing touchdown as Maryland Terrapins defensive lineman Quashon Fuller (5) pursues during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Maryland at Rutgers

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Aaron Young (4) scores…

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Aaron Young (4) scores a rushing touchdown as Maryland Terrapins defensive lineman Quashon Fuller (5) pursues during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Maryland at Rutgers

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Aaron Young (4) scores…

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Aaron Young (4) scores a rushing touchdown as Maryland Terrapins defensive lineman Quashon Fuller (5) pursues during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Maryland at Rutgers

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) scores a…

Nov 25, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. (9) scores a rushing touchdown during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire