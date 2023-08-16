Impact players: Here's 23 players to watch during the 2023 high school football season

High School football is back and to get the year started, the Caller-Times sports staff has listed 23 players to watch for during the 2023 season.

Following are those players listed in no particular order.

Jaydon Smith, sr., Ingleside

The do-it-all North Texas commit is coming off an impressive campaign after finishing with 1,056 yards on 50 catches and 21 touchdowns. He also added 21 tackles and two interceptions as a cornerback.

Aidan Jakobsohn, sr., Ingleside

Jakobsohn is back for his senior season after passing for a career-best 2,674 yards and 39 touchdowns in 2022.

Caden Soliz, sr., Three Rivers

Soliz is looking to pick up from a strong junior campaign after passing for more than 2,500 yards and 33 touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

Gabriel Juarez, sr., Gregory-Portland

Juarez was a key part of the Wildcats' defense after recording 125 tackles, seven sacks, 10 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and two defensive touchdowns.

Refugio’s Isaiah Avery speaks to teammates during practice at the high school on Aug. 4, 2023, in Texas.

Lamarcus Cullum, jr., Miller

Cullum recorded a team-best 111 tackles with 56 coming solo, 17 tackles for loss, seven sacks and forced two fumbles in Miller's run to another playoff appearance.

Isaiah Avery, sr., Refugio

Avery recorded 155 tackles from his free safety position in 2022, plus 26 tackles for loss, two fumble recoveries (one returned for a touchdown), two forced fumbles, two sacks, seven pass break ups and five interceptions with one being returned for a touchdown.

Luke Medina, sr., Calallen

Medina ran for 991 yards and 21 touchdowns to go with 253 yards receiving last season as the Wildcats clinched another playoff berth and district title.

Ray's Brandon Chapa (21) evades a tackle in a high school football game against Miller at Buccaneer Stadium in Corpus Christi, Texas on Friday, Sep. 23, 2022.

Brandon Chapa, sr., Ray

Chapa was a workhorse for the Texans after running for more than 1,300 yards as a junior and could be aimed for a breakout season in 2023.

Rene Martinez, sr., Falfurrias

Martinez was key in the Jerseys clinching a playoff berth by running for a team-best 2,133 yards and 18 touchdowns in 2022.

Brodie Mitchell, sr., Gregory-Portland

The Air Force commit Mitchell will be a key part of a talented G-P defense that will look to compete for a district title in 2023.

Veterans Memorial's Christian Sabsook runs the ball during the Class 5A Division I state semifinal on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

Jude Hernandez, jr., Calallen

Hernandez led Calallen with 132 tackles as a sophomore and will look to improve even more during his junior campaign.

Luke Johnson, sr., Veterans Memorial

Johnson had 110 tackles, four tackles for loss, six interceptions, five pass deflections, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries for the Eagles in 2022.

Christian Sabsook, sr., Veterans Memorial

Sabsook recently announced his commitment to Division I Air Force after finishing with 71 tackles and four interceptions for Veterans Memorial last season.

Sinton's Aidan Moody pauses during football practice, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021. This is the first week of practice for the team.

Aidan Moody, sr., Sinton

Moody is a player that head coach Michael Troutman and the Pirates are expecting big things out of and should be a huge lift defensively after missing the 2022 season because of injury.

Jayden Paluseo, jr., Flour Bluff

The Caller-Times Newcomer of the Year Paluseo passed for a school record 3,506 yards and 44 touchdowns in the Hornets' run to the regional final.

JJ Acosta, sr., Taft

Acosta was key in the Greyhounds' historic 2022 season after passing for a Coastal Bend-best 4,269 yards and 40 touchdowns and ran for 1,447 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Refugio’s Ernest Campbell watches team practice at the high school on Aug. 4, 2023, in Texas.

Reed Dooms, jr., Gregory-Portland

Dooms stepped in at the quarterback position and passed for 2,360 yards and 30 touchdowns in the Wildcats' run to another postseason appearance.

Ernest Campbell, sr., Refugio

The speedy, do-it-all athlete recently committed to play football at Texas A&M and could be poised for his best season yet after helping the Bobcats reach a the state championship game in 2022.

Trevor Long, jr., Miller

Long showed what he could bring to the table alongside teammate Jaedyn Brown in 2022 after completing 94 passes for 2,017 passing yards and 18 touchdowns in his first varsity season.

Cameran Dickson, jr., Flour Bluff

Dickson caught 56 passes for 1,272 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Hornets last season. On defense, he had 15 tackles and two interceptions.

Taft quarterback JJ Acosta warms-up during practice at the high school on Aug. 3, 2023, in Texas.

Kelan Brown, jr., Refugio

Brown completed 131 passes for 2,560 yards and 31 touchdowns in Refugio's run to the state title game. He had a 62% completion percentage for an offense that averaged more than 400 yards a game.

Justin Arellano, sr., Alice

Arellano will look to be a key leader for a new-look Alice team in 2023. The senior multi-sport athlete will be a primary target for the Coyotes' next quarterback.

Enrique Rodriguez, sr., Taft

Rodriguez could be poised for a breakout season after recording 54 receptions for 801 yards and seven touchdowns for an explosive Taft offense.

