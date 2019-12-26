The impact of Mycah Pittman's return for the Rose Bowl

Oregon gained one of its most dynamic offensive weapons in time for the biggest game of the season.

THE GOOD NEWS

Oregon freshman receiver Mycah Pittman, who missed the last three games with a broken arm, is expected to play for the No. 6 Ducks against No. 8 Wisconsin in the Rose Bowl on Jan. 1.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

We'll get final word here in the next day or two, but all signs point to him being cleared and ready to go. He's been practicing full speed for almost three weeks now. - Oregon coach Mario Cristobal told reporters in Los Angeles.

The 5-foot-11 freshman from California broke his right arm against Arizona on November 16th after already rehabbing back from a broken collarbone that caused him to miss the opening four games.

Impressively, Pittman proved his quick-healing ability twice in 2019. His dedication to return for one more opportunity shows his tenacity and will have an impact on arguably the most interesting postseason game outside of the College Football Playoff.

THE IMPACT

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert's elite arm is a major weapon to challenge a Wisconsin secondary that has been inconsistent, at times, in 2019. The Ducks have an advantage in the passing game and big plays could be the difference maker. Pittman adds another contributor capable of explosion plays for Herbert, along with Johnny Johnson III and Juwan Johnson.

While (Pittman) was playing, he was playing some high level football for us. I'm excited for him as well, he's worked so hard to get himself out here, be a contributor, and its great to have him back in the lineup. - Oregon coach Mario Cristobal told reporters in Los Angeles.

In six games, Pittman has 14 receptions for 197 yards and two touchdowns. His speed and relentless tenacity will provide a boost to the Duck receiving corps.

Story continues

[READ: ROSE BOWL NUMBERS TO KNOW]

Six days until the "Granddaddy of them All"! Stay tuned for more from Pasadena, California.

The impact of Mycah Pittman's return for the Rose Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest