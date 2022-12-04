Michael Irvin: Impact of Ja'Marr Chase in his return
NFL Network's Michael Irvin discusses the Week 13 return of Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.
NFL Network's Michael Irvin discusses the Week 13 return of Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.
Follow the action live with Yahoo Sports.
The college football regular season is complete. Who is going to the playoff and which teams are headed to major bowls? Our final bowl projections.
Kirk Herbstreit announces top six college football teams after conference championship week.
College football's postseason will span three weeks and 42 games, culminating in the Jan. 9 title game. A look at the entire schedule.
Do the Bucks make it according to Herbie? #GoBucks
The Kansas State Wildcats beat the TCU Horned Frogs in the Big 12 championship game, but they had unfortunate help from the refs.
Here's five Jackson State football players that may enter the transfer portal following Deion Sanders' departure.
TCU lost on Saturday but the Horned Frogs should still be in the playoff. And the decision for the No. 4 seed should be between two teams.
Will the college football playoff selection committee agree with Kirk Herbstreit's top four teams? Who does UGA play?
Mac Jones wants a small favor from the Patriots' coaching staff.
Here is what the pundits were saying about the Chiefs heading into the rematch of last year’s AFC Championship Game.
What will the top 12 of the final College Football Playoff Rankings look like?
Here's what we'll be watching for as the Bears face the Packers in Week 13. Plus, a final prediction.
The votes for the last USA TODAY Sports AFCA college football coaches poll are in. Georgia and Michigan stay at the top. Ohio State jumps TCU for third.
Last-minute thoughts and prediction for the Detroit Lions vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 13
Drew Pyne went 8-2 as a starter for the Irish this season after he took over for Tyler Buchner in September.
All the games have been played and now it's up to the College Football Playoff committee to pick the teams for the playoff. Our semifinal predictions.
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders addresses his team following the SWAC Championship game to tell them he was hired by Colorado.
Several national pundits are in agreement for the Gamecocks to play after New Year’s Day.
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 13 including Chiefs at Bengals, Titans at Eagles, and Bills at Patriots