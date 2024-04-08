'Impact goes way beyond what should be considered a fair penalty'

[Getty Images]

Everton's points penalty hurts the club at the worst time, according to former Toffees chief executive Keith Wyness.

A two-point deduction for breaching profit and sustainability rules has dropped the club to 16th in the Premier League.

They are two points above the relegation zone having already been hit with a six-point punishment, reduced from 10 after an appeal for an earlier breach.

Nottingham Forest, 17th in the table, were hit with a four-point deduction last month and are appealing.

"These clouds have been hanging over Forest and Everton and this is a time when you have players deciding if they are going to move on. It's the time when they make these decisions with their agent," said Wyness, who was Everton's chief executive between 2004 and 2008.

"This goes way beyond a points deduction of 'two points and that’s all it is'. It impacts the club in so many ways. You can’t get sponsors to commit because they don’t know what division they will be in next year. You can’t get players to commit.

"The impact goes way beyond what should be considered a fair penalty for a breach."