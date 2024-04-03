What impact could Caitlin Clark & Angel Reese have on the WNBA?

Isis Young explains how the Iowa & LSU superstars have boosted women’s basketball and can carry their stardom from the college game to the pro level.

Video Transcript

ISIS YOUNG: Well, with the woman's college basketball season winding down, we look forward to the WNBA, which starts in just about a month. And you got to think for a player like Caitlin Clark, who's already declared that she's going to WNBA, probably will be the number one overall draft pick. And then a player like Angel Reese, I mean, two players that we've been talking about for years in women's college basketball. And just the opportunity they have at the next level of what they can bring aside from just their basketball expertise. I mean, how about energy? They're going to bring a movement. They're going to bring an audience. If you don't think that all the Caitlin Clark fans in Iowa are going to immediately hop over to whatever WNBA team picks her up, you're not thinking right. They are going to come. They're going to pack the house. They're going to continue to follow their favorite college basketball stars.

These young players also bring fresh personalities. The W, known to be a veteran league, there's players that have been there five, six, seven, 10 years, but these new fresh personalities will bring a new perspective, will bring some fun. And then lastly, guys, they're going to bring revenue and ticket sales. We want to see Caitlin Clark play basketball against anyone, college basketball, WNBA. And so with some of these big names that are getting ready to hopefully go into WNBA and play next level basketball, it's possible, man, that they could change the game with their recognition, their love for the game, but just their notoriety, and hopefully bring a bigger support and fan base to WNBA. I'm looking forward to seeing them on the next level.