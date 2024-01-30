Immokalee coordinator Nick Citro earns first head coaching job, hired by Golden Gate

After years of being a student of the game learning under multiple head coaches, Nick Citro had a feeling it wouldn't be much longer until his opportunity came.

Golden Gate provided it.

The Immokalee assistant, who served as the team's offensive and defensive coordinator, has been hired to lead the Titans. Citro will look to build off of the team's successful 2023 season, which included a 9-3 record, a district title, a Collier County Athletic Conference title, and a Class 3S regional semifinal appearance.

“I hope to keep this program rolling after what they were able to do last year," Citro said. "I was happy to see the guys that I know succeed last year. I just want to continue to build on that."

Golden Gate hired Nick Citro as its next head football coach in January. The 34-year-old previous was a dual coordinator at Immokalee and a defensive assistant at Palmetto Ridge. Citro is set to succeed Nick Bigica, who led the program for five seasons.

Citro will succeed Nick Bigica, who coached the program for the last five seasons. Bigica finished with a 24-26 record over five seasons leading Golden Gate. The search lasted just over a month, as Bigica submitted his resignation letter before Christmas following the best season in program history.

But it was also Golden Gate's most controversial season, as a recruiting scandal put a damper on the season in which Bigica was suspended from coaching for six weeks and assistant coach PJ Gibbs was suspended for two weeks.

Golden Gate activities coordinator Joe Lee Gallegos was impressed with Citro's commitment to supporting other athletic programs while also placing a clear focus on academics among the players within his program.

"When you're hiring a coach, you want to take your time, you want to make sure you're hiring the right guy that fits into Golden Gate," Gallegos said. "... Coach Citro is not just a guy who's a football guy. The one thing I was told about Citro is that he's all about the kids. He shows up to different events, he's there supporting not only football but other sports at the school. I think that's important here at Golden Gate. We know that he's going to hit the ground running. He has a great plan, and we're excited to have him."

Citro moved to Southwest Florida in 2019 from New Jersey, joining the Palmetto Ridge staff which had its best season in 2020. The Bears went undefeated while allowing a mere 8.3 points per game, leading to a regional semifinal appearance that year. The 34-year-old joined James Delgado's staff at Immokalee in 2022, helping build the program back after it was forced to go independent in 2021. The Indians won the Class 4S-District 16 title this past season, defeating Gulf Coast 13-10.

“When I decided to move down here in 2019, I made a promise to myself and my family that I was going to go after and go all in on teaching and coaching," Citro said. "I was doing that up north. Up north, we have a very prideful hometown of Matawan. When I was coaching there, we had a coach who had been there from the 1970s all the way to 2010. I made a promise to them, I made a promise to my family, I’m moving 1,300 miles away from everybody. I’m going to go all in and make my family in Matawan proud.”

Citro's rise to his first head coaching job wouldn't have been possible without Delgado, who shaped a vision in Immokalee and will look to continue the program's success in hopes of resurrecting it to becoming a regular in the postseason. Citro's ability to be an offensive and defensive coordinator under Delgado had a large role in getting the Golden Gate job, one he hopes will be as memorable as his prior stops.

“Coach (James) Delgado, I’m super thankful and grateful for him, for the opportunity he’s given me at Immokalee High School," Citro said. "I was able to grow from a first-time offensive coordinator to a dual coordinator over the last year and the strength and conditioning coach as well. He’s given me a lot of leeway on how to grow into this position, so I haven’t felt more ready. It’s just a long time coming, and I can’t thank Coach Gallegos and (Golden Gate principal) Mr. (Joe) Mikulski enough for giving me this opportunity. I can’t wait to get to work.”

