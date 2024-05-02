'Immense Gogic has to be player of the year'

[BBC]

We asked for your views on St Mirren's player of the year, and it seems only one man fits the bill for the vast majority.

Here's what you had to say:

Robert: Alex Gogic for my best player.

Graeme: Gogic. Superb all season.

John: Scott Tanser has been like a new player after a much improved season. Similarly, Toyosi Olusanya has progressed from struggling to get a game for Arbroath on loan, to one of the most dangerous strikers in the league. However, our player of the season must go to Gogic. A powerful, confident and inspiring presence at the heart of our defence.

Alistair D: POTY must go to Gogic. He’s been a rock, crunching into tackles, bandaged during the Hibs game, last-minute lung bursting runs to stop a goal. Honourable mentions for Greg Kiltie, Marcus Fraser and Tanser.

Ruaridh: I would say St Mirren's player of the season is Toyosi Olusanya. Every time he is on the pitch he makes a difference and his improvement from last season to this is outstanding.

Alistair: Gogic - he has been immense, both as a player and as a leader on the pitch.

Douglas: Gogic is my player of the year. His attitude, commitment and overall ability to read games is second to none. Fraser, Tanser and Kiltie are unsung heroes who have had really good seasons.