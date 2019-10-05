Immense Enable chases Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe treble and her place among greats of the Flat

Never before has a horse won the prestigious race three times - AFP

Newmarket has been the centre of the racing world for the thick end of four centuries and for much of that time horses have been pounding up the wide expanses of Warren Hill. Nowadays, maybe a thousand horses will daily gallop up its incline which nature might have perfected for the training of the thoroughbred.

In more recent times, it was where the mighty Frankel did much of his conditioning work, but has a more successful mare ever graced this stretch of training ground than Enable? Tomorrow, that question will be answered as genuine sporting history beckons for the John Gosden-trained favourite at Longchamp against the conflicting backdrop of high-rise Paris and the autumn hues of the Bois de Boulogne.

The five-year-old, partnered by Frankie Dettori, will attempt to become the first horse to win Europe’s all-age, end-of-season mile-and-a-half championship, the €5 million (£4.45 million) Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, for a third time.

Every year, almost without fail, when the experts get out their slide-rules in December, the Arc stands alone as officially the world’s highest-quality race and to win tomorrow on its 99th anniversary, Enable will have to beat 11 rivals, coming out of stall nine. Although only one horse has won from that draw in 55 years, the one which did, if you are looking for an omen, was Urban Sea, Enable’s paternal grand-dam, in 1993.

For once, it is not about the jockey, although victory would also give Dettori a record-extending seventh win in the race. “I’ve ridden some great hoses but her CV is incomparable to anything else I’ve ridden,” said Dettori, 48, who has arguably been riding better this year than at any stage of his career.

Frankie Dettori celebrates winning the 2017 edition of the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe with Enable Credit: GETTY IMAGES

“She’s taken me to places no other horse has taken me. I love her, of course I love her. She’s been a part of my life for three years.”

If keeping a racehorse sound, fit and able is one thing, keeping it focused on the game is quite another and it is a measure of Enable’s fortitude of mind that, of the eight horses to have won the Arc twice, only Treve (2013, 2014) even attempted a third victory.

Despite being evens favourite, Treve came up 2¼ lengths short in fourth, beaten by a three-year-old colt – Golden Horn, which was trained by Gosden – and it is that experience that makes Gosden wary of this year’s three-year-olds, the Irish colt Japan and the French Sottsass.

“The great old trainers will tell you that Flat thoroughbred horses peak at five,” explained Gosden as he supervised racing’s latest box-office star in preparation for the moment of truth.

“They are still finally getting all their teeth at four. To that extent, she is now the fully matured athlete. Of course, they have to continue loving and enjoying their training, which she does, she really enjoys it. She finds it a pleasure, not a chore.”

Keeping male horses focused at five is a different problem, he acknowledged. “That drug testosterone – it’s the most dangerous in the world. We’ve lost a few friends to that!” Gosden added, laughing.

“But when they really enjoy their racing like she does, the great mares get into that zone and it’s where they want to be. At this time of year when everything hormonally has settled down – it can be difficult in the spring for obvious reasons – it’s fine.

Enable in the familiar surroundings of the Newmarket gallops Credit: GETTY IMAGES

“I’ve had a lot of older male horses. Take Stradivarius [the two-time Ascot Gold Cup winner] for example; he shouts and screams and roars, so you can have the combination of both but sometimes they say, ‘Sorry, I’ve had enough’ or ‘I want to sire a lot of stock’ but it doesn’t happen to a filly like this.”

When the then tall, unfurnished filly arrived at Gosden’s yard, her conformation was dominated by her deep girth and big rib cage.

“When you get that sort of cardiovascular system plus the lung capacity, the lovely long stride and the graceful movement, and combine her mental attributes with her physiology, then you get a great athlete.

“There are other essentials, and gate speed is another. It was her speed away from the start when the race was run at Chantilly [in 2017] that allowed Frankie to get her from stall 17 to one off the rail after a couple of furlongs.”

Unaffected by ground conditions; able to race from the front or from behind – a versatility not shared by all champion horses; experience – 13 wins (including 10 Group Ones) from 14 starts – has also brought another element to Enable’s racing.

“With experience, she has learned to reserve her energies more than she did when she was younger, so she has been able to win three Group Ones [Eclipse, King George and Yorkshire Oaks] this season under hands and heels with just one flick of the whip,” Gosden pointed out.

He insists she is in better form than when she was all out to beat Sea of Class a short neck 12 months ago after a difficult year. “Last year she had surgery, came back at Kempton, got sick so unfortunately came to the Arc short of the preparation I wanted to give her,” he explained.

Dettori describes Enable as having 'taken me to places no other horse has taken me' Credit: GETTY IMAGES

“But, unfortunately, they wouldn’t move the Arc back a week. But she was very determined and Frankie picked her up and carried her over the line.”

Besides Japan and Sottsass, Gosden sees the “relentless galloper” Ghaiyyath as another threat, while he gave a favourable mention to the “underestimated” Waldgeist if the ground is on the fast side.

“There will be no hiding place, we know that. She needs to be at the top of her game. I see a very solid pace, I don’t think it will be one of those cagey races we’ve seen before where they collect up and ping down the straight.

“We’re trying to do something that has never been done before. We hope it works out. It probably won’t. There will be nerves but you’d better control them. Jumping about like a raving lunatic is no good to anyone. It’s a big thing but we’re trying to keep composed.”

Enable’s owner-breeder, the Saudi prince, Khalid Abdullah, will decide after the race whether she retires to stud or has one more run at Ascot in a fortnight’s time. For him, it is further proof that, pound for pound, his Juddmonte Stud is the best in the world, having also bred Frankel.

If Enable wins tomorrow, she can count herself his equal.