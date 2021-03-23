Immediate thoughts on Packers re-signing CB Kevin King

Zach Kruse
·3 min read
The Green Bay Packers agreed to a one-year deal with cornerback Kevin King on Tuesday, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

The move represents the team’s first on an unrestricted free agent since re-signing running back Aaron Jones last Sunday.

Here are some immediate thoughts on the Packers’ decision to bring back King:

– The Packers continue to prioritize their own, and they clearly want to do everything in their power – for better, or worse – to retain a big chunk of the 2020 team and run it back in 2021.

– Inconsistency remains the biggest issue with King. His flashes of greatness are intermingled with disastrous moments of individual letdowns. He’ll either even out his game in 2021 or he’ll right back in this same position next year, fishing for another “prove it” deal.

– Overall, King must be viewed as an average No. 2 cornerback. There’s a reason he’s signing a one-year deal here. He wasn’t very good in 2020 and he has a long history of injuries. The Packers know what they have in him, but they can and should do better at the position. Which brings us to our next point…

– Cornerback is still a long-term need, and possibly even a short-term need. King is back on a one-year deal. The same goes for Chandon Sullivan. Josh Jackson is entering the final year of his rookie deal. The Packers absolutely need to add help at this position, especially for the years beyond 2021.

– And cornerback should still be a high draft priority. In no way should re-signing King to a one-year deal prevent the Packers from using a first-round pick on a cornerback. Or any high pick for that matter.

– King does provide some insurance at cornerback in 2021. Even if the Packers use a first-round pick on the position, the rookie wouldn’t have to be an immediate, 16-game starter. The Packers bought themselves a little wiggle room here.

– The initial numbers say $6 million, but I’d bet the deal is worth “up to” $6 million. This will be a team-friendly price.

– King’s nightmare NFC title game won’t be the last time he’s in a Packer uniform. You can bet the team is hoping he’ll leave a much better impression with a second chance.

– I think there is some potential upside here. King gets another year with secondary coach Jerry Gray, and new defensive coordinator Joe Barry clearly believes King can fit into what he wants to do schematically. It’s possible one more season with a respected teacher of defensive backs and a brand new scheme could help get more from a player with obvious physical talent.

– Then again, it’s hard to see big upside in a player that has struggled so mightily with consistency and availability during each of his four NFL seasons. What you see is probably what you’re going to get with King.

– Overall, it’s difficult to get excited about bringing back King, even on a one-year deal. He’s a high variance player at a position that really requires every-down consistency. Maybe there is some untapped upside. Maybe not. The Packers should view him as an insurance plan more than the final answer at cornerback behind Jaire Alexander in 2021. Bringing back King is fine if it’s the first step. It can’t be the final step. Keep adding help here, especially through the draft. Having King and a high pick beats just having King or just having a high pick.

Green Bay Packers 2021 free agency tracker, live updates

