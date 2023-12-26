What is the immediate future for the Sun Bowl? It's anybody's guess

The matchup for the 2023 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl was shrouded in mystery until the last minute. In that regard, the matchup for the 2024 Sun Bowl has a one year head start in the mystery department.

"I have no idea," was how executive director Bernie Olivas described the 2024 game, which presumably will pit a team from the ACC against someone from a new Pac-12, or the Big 12, or the Big 10.

Sun Bowl December 29, 2006.

The problem is that the Sun Bowl was under contract with the Pac-12 through 2025, and at the moment, that league is slated to be down to two teams by this summer.

The Sun Bowl is under contract with the ACC to provide a power-conference opponent, and a league with Oregon State and Washington State doesn't qualify as one of those and probably still wouldn't if it picks up some or all of the Mountain West.

On some level the Pac-12 — OSU and WSU — has three years to cobble something back together, but the 2024 Sun Bowl doesn't have three years to figure things out.

So what gives? Olivas and his team are waiting until the end of bowl season on Jan. 8, and until then there won't be any phone calls to what is presumably a lonely Pac-12 office.

And thus, there is no real idea what the future holds for college football's second-oldest bowl for the next two seasons, other than plenty of bowl-eligible teams would like to come to the Sun Bowl. The Sun Bowl is one of seven bowls with ties to the Pac-12 in the same boat.

"We have a two-team conference," Olivas said of the Sun Bowl's contractual obligation to the Pac-12. "Right now we don't know and we haven't spoken with anybody.

"We're afraid if we start negotiating with someone, the Pac-12 is going to jump on us, or the Pac-2, and say 'Hold on, you're still part of us.' We want to see what happens after these next couple of weeks then see what we have to do.

"We're in limbo right now, we don't know where we're going."

He did make a concession, albeit shrouded in hypotheticals, about the only obvious way the Sun Bowl can provide the ACC with a power conference foe.

"If the Pac-12 stays the Pac-2, we're going to have to look for other partners," Olivas said. "Obviously the Big 12, regionally, with all the schools closer to El Paso, would be great. The Big 10 is still out there.

"I think the SEC is out of reach for us. The Big 12 and the Big 10 would probably be something we would look at if the Pac-12 didn't exist."

And this: "We don't have a timeline."

The Sun Bowl's long-term partner, CBS, is entering a TV contract with the Big 10, and Olivas expects they will be happy with either the Big 12 or Big 10 in the Sun Bowl.

As conferences set to grow, the Big 10 and Big 12 presumably will need more bowl tie-ins and all seven of the bowls currently hitched to the Pac-12 may well have openings for them.

The Sun Bowl has paired with the Pac-12 since 1995, at which point it also began a partnership with the Big 10. That lasted through the 2005 game, at which point the Sun Bowl partnered with the Big 12 and the Big East on a rotating basis to provide an opponent for the Pac-12.

In 2011, the Sun Bowl moved into a partnership with the ACC and the game has featured the ACC vs. the Pac-12 since.

That figures to change shortly, though how exactly is anyone's guess.

