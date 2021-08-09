Immanuel Quickley's 23 second-half points help Knicks win Summer League game over Pacers

Quickley summer league white jersey

Here are some notes on the Knicks' 94-86 Summer League win over the Indiana Pacers on Monday:

Immanuel Quickley scored 23 points in the second half -- he was 7-for-12 from the field in the second half, knocking three of his seven shots from the perimeter.

Quickley found Miles McBride open in the paint, who threw down a thunderous dunk to give the Knicks the 94-86 lead, which was their largest of the day. McBride finished with 14 points on 5-for-7 shooting. The assist was Quickley's eighth and final of the game.



Obi Toppin had another big game, dropping 22 points and grabbing nine rebounds. He knocked down three of his six shots from behind the arc.

Quentin Grimes struggled in this one, only hitting two of 10 shots from the field -- both of them three-pointers.