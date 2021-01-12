Immanuel Quickley with an and one vs the Charlotte Hornets
Immanuel Quickley (New York Knicks) with an and one vs the Charlotte Hornets, 01/11/2021
Chase Young had one request for Tom Brady after the Buccaneers beat the Washington Football Team in last weekend's NFC Wild Card playoff game.
Former and current players reacted to Doug Pederson being out as the head coach in Philadelphia
"I'm sorry brother. You're the only reason I wanted to do this, man."
Jeff Lurie fired Doug Pederson on Monday and then released a lengthy statement explaining why. By Dave Zangaro
Jared Veldheer can make NFL history this week. Veldheer, an offensive tackle who played for the Colts on Sunday against the Bills, is signing with the Packers, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. If he plays for the Packers against the Rams, he becomes the first player in NFL history to play for two different [more]
After his final kneel down, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson didn’t wait for the final 30 seconds to tick off the clock before he sprinted off the field. Jackson waved his teammates to follow him as he headed up the tunnel. Jackson admitted what everyone knew: The Ravens still were miffed about the pregame dustup from [more]
PGA Tour player Grayson Murray has a plan for Donald Trump to fight back against the PGA of America moving the 2022 PGA Championship.
Cousins had gotten into it with Markieff Morris and had gotten a little scuffle.
As one league source texted Sunday night about Roethllisberger: “He looks like Philip Rivers out there.” That’s not a flattering comparison in 2020.
The confetti cannons sent a crimson and white shower into the air and Alabama players ran to the sideline to grab their championship hats and T-shirts. It's a rite of passage if you have played for the Crimson Tide under coach Nick Saban. This time, though, the band playing the fight song was a piped -in recording, and when ''Sweet Home Alabama'' blared, only a few thousand Tide fans were still in the stadium to sing along.
Manny Ramirez once again is a free agent at age 48 after being released from the Sydney Blue Sox over somewhat controversial circumstances.
Javon Wims mere presence in Sundays 21-9 loss to the Saints had a big impact on the game.
A new champion will be crowned Monday night when Alabama plays Ohio State in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
James Harden's future is still uncertain, but things in the trade winds don't sound like they did a month ago. By Adam Hermann
For most Super Bowl-winning coaches, getting fired one day would mean getting hired elsewhere quickly. For Eagles coach Doug Pederson, who led the team to Super Bowl LII, will he find another head-coaching job without having to sit out a season, or longer? Super Bowl XLV-winning Packers coach Mike McCarthy, who was fired late in [more]
This mind-blowing stat might be the most impressive of Tom Brady's historic NFL playoff career.
Bill O’Brien must really love coaching. He will go from being an NFL General Manager and head coach to a job as an assistant coach in college football. Alabama has interviewed O’Brien to replace Steve Sarkisian as offensive coordinator and will announce the hiring in the next few days, Bruce Feldman of FOX Sports reports. [more]
Deshaun Watson is willing to leverage his position as one of the NFL's elite quarterbacks and waive the no-trade clause of his new $156 million contract.
The final installment of Overreaction Monday for the 2020 season, full of fun-submitted hot takes.
NASCAR states that Hailie Deegan is required to take sensitivity training before the start of the 2021 season. The Camping World Truck Series starts Feb. 12