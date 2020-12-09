Immanuel Quickley named his biggest surprise of Knicks training camp

New York Knicks rookie Immanuel Quickley understood the speed of the game at the NBA level would be vastly different from his days in college with the Kentucky Wildcats.

However, the adjustment has been even more different than he imagined.

Quickley likely may not be the only rookie to feel that way a week-plus into training camp. Given the truncated offseason period, teams are doing everything they can to make sure players are up to speed before the preseason begins, and that includes giving rookies like Quickley a taste of what is to come.

The 25th overall pick credited his time with the Wildcats in helping make the transition to the next level a smooth one. Kentucky head coach John Calipari has sent dozens of players to the NBA over the years and often puts them through intense workouts to begin preparations, something Quickley noted.

“I didn’t think the speed of the game would be too much faster but it’s actually been a lot faster,” Quickley said Wednesday on a Zoom call with reporters. “I feel like Kentucky they do a great job of preparing us but until you get out there and experience a full practice of going up and down, it’s really nothing like it. I think the speed of the game has been the biggest adjustment and I feel like I’m making a great jump every single day and I feel like I’m getting better.”

While Quickley adjusts to the game speed, he has impressed thus far in camp.

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau praised Quickley for his ability to shoot the ball. Quickley converted on 42.8% of his shots from 3-point range and emerged as one of the top shooters in the country last season, a trait he wants to continue with the Knicks.

Quickley projects to be able to play at both guard positions and can work on and off the ball. Thibodeau envisions Quickley will be able to create for himself and his teammates throughout the season while impacting games on the defensive end.

Story continues

The speed of the game will likely be something Quickley figures out in the coming weeks but the 21-year-old should be a good addition to the roster this season given his versatility. He will get his first chance on Friday when the Knicks begin preseason play versus the Detroit Pistons.

Related

Knicks' Obi Toppin dazzling in conditioning testing in training camp Knicks' Immanuel Quickley visited with Carmelo prior to NBA draft RJ Barrett offers high praise for Obi Toppin after recent workouts

List