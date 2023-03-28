Immanuel Quickley, Knicks react to guard’s 40-point performance

New York Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley (5) looks to drive past Houston Rockets guard Jalen Green (4) in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden / Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks entered Monday night’s game against the Houston Rockets without a win over the last three games and without Jalen Brunson for the second straight game.

Immanuel Quickley took the opportunity to provide a spark and set the tone as a scorer in the 137-115 win for New York.

Headlined by a 15-point third quarter, Quickley recorded a career-high 40 points with nine assists on 14-of-18 shooting from the field.

“My teammates were pushing for 40,” Quickley said after the win. “I wasn’t even thinking about the career-high. Just trying to help the team win. That was my thought process.”

After the game, RJ Barrett praised Quickley’s career night and the value of multiple players capable of scoring.

“Immanuel had a great game,” Barrett told reporters. “It can be anybody’s night. When one person is scoring, it doesn’t take away from anyone else. It’s a great feeling when it happens. I want to encourage him.”

On a night where the starting lineup needed someone to step up, head coach Tom Thibodeau appreciated the quality performance Quickley provided.

“He’s always been an explosive scorer,” Thibodeau said. “That’s what I like about him. I don’t know what he is but a good basketball player. He’s good starting. He’s good off the bench. It was a really good game by him. He’s not afraid.”

