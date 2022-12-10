Immanuel Quickley with a deep 3 vs the Charlotte Hornets
Immanuel Quickley (New York Knicks) with a deep 3 vs the Charlotte Hornets, 12/09/2022
Immanuel Quickley (New York Knicks) with a deep 3 vs the Charlotte Hornets, 12/09/2022
In 2014, Oregon voters approved a ballot measure legalizing recreational marijuana after being told it would eliminate problems caused by “uncontrolled manufacture” of the drug. Illegal production of marijuana has instead exploded. Oregon lawmakers, who have heard complaints from police, legal growers and others, are now looking at toughening laws against the outlaw growers.
Warriors superstar Stephen Curry gave his all-time starting five - but it didn't include LeBron James.
On a feisty night full of tantrums, Argentina kept launching toys out of their pram even as Lautaro Martinez thrashed in his winner to send them through 4-3 on penalties. It had been 120 minutes of argy bargy, with a ball smashed into the dugout and bookings all over the pitch as a so-far serene World Cup finally lost its rag.
Lionel Messi said referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz should not have officiated Argentina's tempestuous shootout victory over the Netherlands in the World Cup quarter-finals at Lusail Stadium.
Things were heated between Jonathan Kuminga and Jordan Clarkson late in the Warriors' 124-123 loss to the Utah Jazz.
HoopsHype breaks down the 25 most overpaid players in NBA history, including Chandler Parson and Gordon Hayward.
Grinnell shot 40-of-111 from the field as a team Thursday, with every attempt coming from beyond the arc.
Cameras caught Brad Stevens in a rare boastful pose earlier this week. As Chris Forsberg writes, the Celtics boss has plenty of reasons to feel good about himself based on the juggernaut he's constructed in Boston.
Head coach Sean McVay and the Rams somehow got Baker Mayfield ready to play for Thursday night — and the quarterback excelled. Despite getting to Southern California on Tuesday night and going through just one brief practice on Wednesday, Mayfield was able to engineer a game-winning, 98-yard drive that ended with a 23-yard touchdown pass [more]
Ohio State's buzzer beater against Rutgers on Dec. 8 should not have counted, according Big Ten officials. What happens now?
Here’s what Kings coach Mike Brown said about De’Aaron Fox’s injury and the decision to sit him out against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Who did Bill Belichick compare to Baker Mayfield?
There were times during Brazil’s final game at this World Cup when Neymar wanted to do too much. As the match remained resolutely deadlocked into its second half, the Paris St-Germain forward dropped ever deeper, attempting to get on the ball, spin and force the issue for his team.
Tragic news this morning, as Dametrius "Meechie" Walker has passed away after his battle with cancer. It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we share that Dametrius "Meechie" Walker has passed away after a courageous fight with osteosarcoma. Dametrius Walker was from Muskegon, Michigan.
Croatia spoiled the all South American quarterfinals with a penalty-kick win to eliminate Brazil, then Netherlands pushed Argentina to extra time with some late drama, but the Argentines prevailed.
The Chelsea forward will rejoin Gareth Southgate’s squad in Qatar before the quarter-finals
For the first time since July, golf fans will get to watch Tiger Woods in action on the golf course.
On hole Nos. 2-9, every score the Golf Channel commentator posted featured a shape.
Thursday's report includes an accusation that the Commanders were involved in leaking infamous Jon Gruden emails. If true, it could have potentially massive consequences.
Just days after joining the Los Angeles Rams, Baker Mayfield led an improbable comeback win vs. the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday Night Football.