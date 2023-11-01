Immanuel Quickley with the And-1!

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde react to the first edition of College Football Playoff rankings for the 2023 season.
Two of the NFC's best teams got better, while a rookie QB's development also won at the deadline. A disgruntled star in the making, however, wasn't so lucky.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season!
It’s a tale of strength versus strength in this highly intriguing SEC matchup.
Clippers owner Steve Ballmer has built a fantasy basketball team, trading a handful of draft picks and another filled with expiring contracts to the 76ers for one-time NBA MVP James Harden, but has he compiled it five years too late?
The Fever, Sparks, Mercury and Storm are all vying for the No. 1 overall draft pick
Want to know what the cricket craze is all about? Here's how to watch the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup.
Dan Titus breaks down the James Harden trade from a fantasy perspective, revealing whose value is higher or lower after the deal.
After a season of hope and promise, the Giants are back to their losing ways. Can Brian Daboll right the ship?
Harden averaged 21 points (44/39/87 shooting splits), a league-leading 10.7 assists and 6.1 rebounds over 58 games last season.
The veteran was replaced by Jon Gray, who pitched three scoreless innings in Texas' 3-1 victory Monday.
Davante Adams was clearly upset on the sideline late in Monday's loss.
The Rangers put up three runs in the third inning Monday, and that was enough in a 3-1 victory.
Retton provided her statement a week after her family announced that she'd returned home from a days-long trip to the ICU.
Charles McDonald is joined by the great Bill Barnwell to react to some big news around the trade deadline and debrief a wild Week 8 in the NFL. The duo start by discussing the Giants trading Leonard Williams and what that means for their outlook in 2023, the Falcons and their offensive and quarterback-related woes, the disaster of a game that Jets-Giants turned out to be and an update on the Sam Howell sack record campaign. Later, Charles and Bill give their biggest takeaways from Week 8, including getting to the bottom of the Chiefs' offensive problems, the stellar NFL debut for Will Levis, Brock Purdy and the 49ers' fall back to Earth, Joe Burrow and the Bengals' resurgence, what's next for the Vikings and Kirk Cousins and if a wide receiver (like Tyreek Hill or AJ Brown) could really win MVP.
Only 9.18 million viewers tuned in for Game 1 of the World Series on Friday, an all-time low.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
F1 embarks on a 23-race schedule in 2023, beginning Sunday, March 5, in Sakhir, Bahrain and concluding Nov. 26 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.
Tommy Pham had a chance to have the first 5-for-5 game ever in the World Series.
The F1 season continues its tour of the Americas this weekend in the heart of Mexico with the Mexico City Grand Prix.