Immanuel Feyi-Waboso set for long England career, says Steve Borthwick: 'He's ready'

Steve Borthwick has backed Immanuel Feyi-Waboso for a long, fruitful Test career with England.

Exeter wing Feyi-Waboso will go up against his native Wales at Twickenham on Saturday, amid stinging criticism from Warren Gatland for choosing England over his birth nation.

Red Rose boss Borthwick hailed Feyi-Waboso as a special talent with a big Test future, insisting the 21-year-old's England elevation is no flash in the pan.

Wales boss Gatland claimed other coaches in the country were “disappointed” in Feyi-Waboso rejecting their advances, but England boss Borthwick has risen entirely above that attempted narrative.

The England coach has instead opted to focus on the reasons why he drafted the rookie into his Six Nations squad, handing him a Test debut off the bench in last weekend’s 27-24 win in Italy.

“I think he could be in the England squad for a long time to come,” said Borthwick. “I had a number of conversations with Manny and he struck me as a guy who really wanted to play for England.

“He calls England, calls Exeter his home, and he’s at home playing rugby in England. The opportunity to play for England excited him.”

Immanuel Feyi-Waboso made his England debut off the bench against Italy (PA)

Feyi-Waboso's mix of pace, power and poise have already marked him out as a wing boasting all the raw materials required for success.

Borthwick believes he has the right mindset too, with a high level of maturity stemming from his studies towards a medical degree at Exeter University.

“Manny is so calm, so excited,” said Borthwick. “It was lovely to meet his family last weekend after the game in Rome.

“Someone told a lovely story of sitting next to Manny’s dad on the flight over to Rome.

“That person asked why he was going to Rome, and he said he was going to see his son play his first game for England. He could see the pride, and the happiness.

“Manny is a young man, but he’s so mature, and he’s ready.”

England have named an unchanged starting XV for the first time since the 2019 World Cup final to face Wales.

Ellis Genge is back on the bench having been a late withdrawal from Rome with a foot problem.

Off the back of a knee complaint, the Bristol prop has had a disjointed build-up to this Six Nations, but Borthwick hailed the former Leicester captain’s impressive physical condition.

Genge numbered among the frontrunners for the England captaincy, and yet the 28-year-old has recently struggled to dislodge Joe Marler at loosehead prop.

Borthwick insisted however that Genge can still act as a senior leader for England, whether he starts matches or not.

“Ellis has increased his muscle mass, his strength levels are all up,” said Borthwick. “And the speed measurements we are getting off him are brilliant.

“Physically he looks incredible. He was disappointed he couldn’t be part of the 23 last weekend but he’s ready to go this weekend.

“He is such a good influence, he addressed the team in the meeting yesterday morning and spoke brilliantly. He’s an incredible leader in this squad.”