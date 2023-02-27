Imhotep Institute CB Kenny Woseley names top 4 schools, commitment date

Imhotep Institute (Pa.) four-star cornerback Kenny Woseley has received offers from 28 different programs, according to 247Sports.

Over the weekend, Woseley made an announcement narrowing his list down to his top four schools: Michigan, Nebraska, Penn State and Rutgers.

and then there were 4️⃣…. pic.twitter.com/NC7XY07UCa — kenny woseley II (@kwoseley35) February 24, 2023

He also told Adam Friedman at Rivals that he’ll be making his commitment this coming Friday, March 3.

For what it’s worth, both 247Sports and On3 have the Nittany Lions pegged as the heavy favorites to get Woseley’s commitment. Here’s what he told Rivals about Penn State, where some of his former teammates are playing:

“Like with Nebraska, they have Philly guys up there that’s coaching and Philly guys up there balling. There’s a couple guys from Imhotep that actually went up there and produced very well. Shaka Toney, who’s playing for Washington now, and Keon Wylie, who’s going to be a sophomore this upcoming season.”

Woseley (5-foot-11, 170 pounds) is ranked No. 31 at his position and No. 8 overall in the state, going by the composite rankings.

