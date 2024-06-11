IMG DL Alexander McPherson commits to Oklahoma State

@McphersonAlex50

Oklahoma State offered back in January and an official visit was set up in the early spring window thereafter.

Even as other programs came in on Alexander McPherson, that trip to Stillwater stood out and on Tuesday afternoon he went public with the commitment to OSU.

"The relationship I have with the coaches, the culture, big-time football, big-time fan base," he told Rivals. "And I feel at home in Stillwater!

"Being honest, coach (Mike) Gundy and his staff are a perfect fit for me."

The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy defensive lineman makes a dozen verbal commitments for Gundy and company in the class of 2025. McPherson joins Kansas native Kyle Keya and Texan Jordan Covington among those projected to play on the defensive front.

McPherson racked up more than a dozen scholarship offers leading into his collegiate decision. He was set to take additional official visits, including one to Michigan State, later in June.

Those trips are now off and he is all in on the Big 12 program.

"A commitment in my eyes, whether it be football or anything else in life, means a commitment," he said. "I am shutting it down, I am a Cowboy!

"There were more and more signs that kept popping up and eventually just added up to what I really wanted in a school. I would have to say that the unrelenting support and commitment to me, not only as a player but as a person, from coach (Paul) Randolph really played a huge role."

The new OSU defensive line coach sees a versatile fit with McPherson's projections on Saturdays.

"I really fit their defense because I am a versatile player," he said. "I say this because the end position in their defense is a true end, but he can also play at 4i, 5, 9, or even 3-tech sometimes.

"Another thing about their defense that I fit is their mindset, which is hard-nosed, smart football players."

