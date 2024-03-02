IMG Academy standouts Gavin Nix, Donovan Johnson have FSU football 'high on their list'

BRADENTON — IMG Academy rising seniors Gavin Nix and Donovan Johnson both have Florida State high on their lists heading into the spring.

Nix, rated the No. 201 overall player in the nation and No. 26 linebacker in the nation on the 247Sports composite, said the Seminoles' consistent pursuit has them well positioned down the stretch.

IMG's Gavin Nix (6) celebrates a stop against Lipscomb at Lipscomb's Reese Smith Football Field in Nashville, Tenn., Friday night, Aug. 18, 2023. IMG went on to win the game 35-10.

“They’re most definitely pretty high (on my list),” Nix said Thursday night before IMG’s combine. “They’ve been recruiting me since early ninth grade year, so they’re most definitely going to be in until the end for sure.”

The 6-foot, 230-pound Orlando native had 42 tackles (34 solo) and led the Ascenders with seven tackles for loss in eight games last season. IMG coach Billy Miller praised Nix’ leadership, noting that he’s been a three-year captain for the perennial national power.

Nix has offers from more than 20 Power 5 offers, including Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Oregon. Even with the impressive offers list, it appears Florida State and Miami are the front runners for Nix.

He said head coach Mike Norvell is the “main point when it comes to my attraction to Florida State.”

“It all starts with coach Norvell,” Nix said. “He’s a great dude all around, super energetic, and I think that’s contagious throughout the staff. Going down with coach Fuller, coach Shannon is a little more laid back but he’s been in the game a long time and he’s very wise and he’s teaching his guys some great things. Really tight culture with Florida State, but it all starts with coach Norvell.”

Johnson, a four-star recruit, has Florida State in his top five, along with Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee and USC. He hasn’t set any official visits yet but plans to get to Tallahassee during the spring.

Running back Donovan Johnson of IMG Academy football

Johnson said he likes “everything” about Florida State.

“Love coach Norvell, coach YAC (running backs coach David Johnson), my guy Kam (Davis) and I grew up with a guy named Luke Kromenhoek, the new quarterback they got. I love everybody over there. I’ve been up there so much, really everybody. It’s starting to feel like a family more and more every time I go up there.”

The 6-foot, 205-pound Johnson missed last season because of an injury. He was sporting a brace on his right leg Thursday and did not participate in drills, but both he and Miller are please with his recovery.

“When you get injured, you feel like you’ve got to not only prove it to everyone else, but first and foremost I have to prove it to myself,” Johnson said. “I had a goal set in my head of how I was going to come back and where I was going to be at and so far, I’ve been making that goal."

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: IMG Academy standouts on where FSU football stands in their recruitment