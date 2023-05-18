IMG Academy defensive lineman target’s stock is rapidly rising

One of Florida football’s in-state targets in the 2024 recruiting cycle has been gaining significant interest recently. Three-star defensive lineman Jayden Jackson out of Bradenton (Florida) IMG Academy has been climbing the rankings thanks in large part to his superlative character and work ethic, and the Gators are hoping to cash in on his rising talent.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 300-pound lineman made a spring visit back in March while also earning a scholarship offer in April. He is currently being pursued by the Ohio State Buckeyes, Penn State Nittany Lions, Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns — all of which 247Sports has listed as “warm” interest — as well as Florida.

Speaking of UF, the rising high school senior has some positive words about defensive line coach Sean Spencer, who has spearheaded the efforts to get him into the Swamp.

“Coach Chaos is one of the best coaches, especially for D-line,” Jackson told Swamp247. “I love everything about Florida, the DC, their game plan, everything.”

Jackson is ranked No. 663 overall and No. 62 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite while the On3 industry ranking has him at Nos. 653 and 59, respectively. On3’s Recruiting Prediction Machine has the Buckeyes in the lead with a 90.7% chance of signing him, followed by Penn State (2.6%) and Florida (1.2%).

