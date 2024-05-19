IMG Academy DB places Colorado in top six schools

After taking an unofficial visit to Boulder earlier this spring, class of 2025 IMG Academy defensive back Major Preston Jr. placed Colorado among his final six schools on Saturday.

Colorado joined Oklahoma, Virginia Tech, Florida, Ole Miss, and Missouri as Preston’s top options. He currently has official visits set with Florida (June 7), Ole Miss (June 14) and Virginia Tech (June 21). Preston plans on announcing his commitment on July 1, per On3.

The 6-foot-2 prospect played cornerback and safety for IMG Academy this past season as a junior, having transferred as a two-way player from Hopewell High School in Virginia. Preston is currently ranked as a three-star cornerback by the 247Sports composite, though his rankings vary between outlets based on whether or not they consider him a safety or a cornerback.

CU football head coach Deion Sanders has thrived in recruiting prospects from the hotbed that is IMG Academy, so Preston could certainly be next in line.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook for ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire