IMG Academy DB explains reason for Florida’s official visit

Official visit season for Florida football starts on the final day of this month with the opener coming on Friday, May 31. Billy Napier and the Gators program have been hard at work wrangling up the best prospects they can find for this summer’s critical recruiting event.

One of the many prep prospects slated for a Gaineville visit is coveted defensive back Major Preston out of Bradenton (Florida) IMG Academy in the 2025 cycle. The 6-foot-2-inch, 170-pound defender has an official visit set with the Orange and Blue for the weekend of June 7 making Florida the first school on his itinerary so far.

As for the reason he has the Swamp in his sights this summer, he gave a simple answer.

“Florida and coach Will Harris have shown me nothing but love ever since my unofficial (visit),” Preston told Swamp247.

The high school junior also has official visits set with the Virginia Tech Hokies and Ole Miss Rebels later in the month.

Recruiting Summary

Preston is rated at three stars ranked No. 466 overall and No. 40 at his position nationally according to the 247Sports composite. Rivals rates him at four stars, sitting at No. 29 at his position nationally while On3 and ESPN have no data.

On3’s recruiting prediction machine Gives Virginia Tech a 55.1% chance of landing him, while Florida (32.4%) and Ole Miss (7.4%) follow behind, respectively.

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire